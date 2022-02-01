College basketball scholarship offers began coming in fast for Section’s Logan Patterson late last summer and early last fall.
Patterson was taking an open-minded approach with all of the schools, but when a visit to one school stood out from the rest, Patterson took it as a sign.
“When I started talking to Maryville, I didn’t really know about them,” Patterson said. “When I stepped on campus, coach (Raul) Placeres, he showed me a kind of like my four-year plan, showing me where I could be, showed me the vision they had for me and the success they’ve had. When I was coming back home, I told my parents ‘I think this is where I want to be.’“
Patterson made it official on Friday, signing with Maryville (Tennessee) College during a ceremony at Section High School.
The senior guard/forward chose Maryville over offers from Huntingdon, Millsaps, LaGrange and a track and field offer from a Mississippi community college.
Maryville is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.
“I felt like all my options were good, I just think Maryville exceeded everything,” Patterson said. “They play kind of like we do (at Section), Princeton offense, up-pace, fast, shoot a lot of threes. I feel like I fit in well at the guard position, going down hill and getting off of ball screens.”
Patterson is a four-year starter for Section, a two-time All-Jackson County selection and last week was named Jackson County Tournament MVP after helping the Lions win their first county championship in five years.
Section head coach Derek Wynn believes Patterson will fare well at the next level.
“He’s put the work in,” Wynn said of Patterson. “I’ve passed this gym at night and his truck would be the only one up here in the parking lot. Guys like that deserve to get a shot at it. He’s going to a really good program. They’re highly successful, top-10 in the nation right now. He’s going to continue to develop. That’s what his mindset is, not trying to get minutes early, it’s just about developing and putting in the work.”
Patterson wants to teach science and coach when his playing days are done, and Wynn said playing at the college level will help Patterson in his coaching career someday.
“Anytime you can get that experience it’ll help,” Wynn said. “All (coaches) are pulling toward the same thing, but everybody does it differently, nobody does it the same, everybody is different in styles and philosophies. That’ll be good for him.”
While Patterson is excited about his basketball future at Maryville, he’s focused on his basketball present at Section, as the senior-laden third-ranked Lions have championship aspirations with the postseason about to begin.
“We’ve got unfinished business,” Patterson said. “Like Coach Wynn said (after the county tournament), ‘we’ve got more nets to cut down.’“
