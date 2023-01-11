The North Sand Mountain varsity girls basketball team has now doubled last year’s win total.
The Bison sank 13 3-pointers and assisted on 20 baskets on the way to an 86-40 Class 2A Area 15 win at Section Friday night.
After winning just seven games a year, NSM (14-5, 2-2) posted its 14th win as the Bison continued a turnaround campaign in Jeremiah Haynes’ fourth season as head coach.
The win also kept NSM in contention for a share of the regular-season area title. The Bison need to win their final two area games against Ider and Pisgah and have Ider drop their final two area games against the Bison and Section to force a coin toss to determine the site of next month’s area tournament.
Against Section, NSM raced in front 29-12 after one quarter before leading 56-24 at halftime and 81-33 after three quarters.
Madison Renfro sank four 3-pointers and closed with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals for NSM while Kam Patterson hit six treys while finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Ashley Shrader had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds along with three steals and two blocked shots and Kayden Reyes totaled 12 points, eight assists and six steals for the Bison while Kolbie Bobo had four points and three rebounds, Abby Shaffer had three points and four rebounds, Chloe Giles had three points and Ella Spurgin had two points, four assists and three steals.
Taegan Whitmire scored 15 points and Millie Gentry added 12 for Section (4-13, 0-3), which also got four from Joanna Newsome, three from Jasmine Jonathan and two each from London Robertson and Julie Varner.
Boys
NSM 87, Section 48 — At Section, the No. 9-ranked Bison remained undefeated in Class 2A Area 15 play with Friday’s win.
NSM (13-4, 4-0) led 20-13 after one quarter before swishing five 3-pointers — including two each from Nyle Poore and Landon Keller — on the way to stretching its lead to 47-28 at halftime. NSM then opened the third quarter 21-9 scoring run on the way to carrying a 77-43 lead into the final period.
Keller hit five 3-pointers for the game and closed with a game-high 17 points for NSM, which had four players score in double figures. Brody Helton closed with 15 points, Poore added 13 and Konner Brown pitched in 12 for the Bison, which also got nine from Chandler Sullivan, seven from Kaden Brown, four from Josue Luna, three each from Andrew Palmer and Jack Johnson and two each from Brady Anderson and Kade Davis.
Kodee Vaught scored 11 points and Dylan Pope netted 10 for Section (2-15, 1-2) while Antonie Jonathan had eight, Jr. Walker had five, Cayson McElrath and Titus Beaty had three each and Jackson Cooper, Zach Cooley, Josh Varner and Aaron Thomas had two each.
