Renfro

NSM's Madison Renfro (10) shoots for two of her game-high 25 points as Section's Julie Varner challenges the shot during NSM's Class 2A Area 15 victory Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The North Sand Mountain varsity girls basketball team has now doubled last year’s win total.

The Bison sank 13 3-pointers and assisted on 20 baskets on the way to an 86-40 Class 2A Area 15 win at Section Friday night.

