Four committees formed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic met via teleconferences on Wednesday.
The AHSAA formed a Spring Sports Contingency Committee after schools closed and athletics were sidelined on March 18. After Gov. Kay Ivey announced schools would remain closed through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year, which runs through June 5, the AHSAA formed a Fall Sport Planning Committee, a Summer Planning Committee and a Football Committee.
An AHSAA memo stated that “the purposes of these committees is to have a plan of action in place for when schools are able to return, whether it be early summer, later summer, early fall, etc.”
Schools can read minutes from the meetings on their C2C account.
AHSAA member school coaches serve on each committee.
During Wednesday’s teleconferences, Dr. Jeff Dugas of the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board addressed each committee and suggested schools create a COVID-19 Emergency Action Plan that includes their plan if a student or coach were to test positive after working out, practicing or competing, in addition to if a fan, official, gate worker, etc. were to test positive.
The committees also discussed how coaches could continue to condition their student-athletes without using school facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.