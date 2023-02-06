The North Jackson varsity boys basketball team closed out the regular-season with its sweetest win of the 2022-23 season thus far.
The Chiefs overcame a tough offensive night with one of its best defensive efforts of the season in a 46-38 “Senior Night” victory over visiting South Pittsburg (Tennessee) Friday night.
North Jackson (6-18) held the Pirates to 38 points — the second fewest scored by a North Jackson opponent this season — to earn a season split with its state-line rival.
“Ever since we’ve started playing South Pittsburg it’s been an intense rivalry,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “You could tell the boys really wanted to win this one. And they rose up. We didn’t start well, but they answered the call.”
North Jackson fell behind 10-2 but trailed just 12-8 after one quarter before taking a 19-17 halftime lead. South Pittsburg (16-9) used a late scoring run to end the third quarter to carry a 31-30 lead into the fourth, but North Jackson opened the final period with pair of free throws and a 3-pointer from Jayden Eakin and never trailed again. The Chiefs held South Pittsburg to just two points over the final four minutes.
“Our defense was better tonight than it has been for most of the season,” Brown said. “They stepped and made some stops when we really had to. The last time we played them we couldn’t stop their big guys and we didn’t rebound. We did a good job of rebounding (in the rematch).”
Eakin finished with a game-high 23 points for North Jackson while Tyler Brown tallied eight, Cadelle McDonald had six, Jonathan Linderman had four, Nick Jernigan had three and Malachi Potter had two.
Cash Kelly and Nas Starkey scored 13 and 10 points respectively for South Pittsburg.
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 49, North Jackson 47 — At Stevenson, visiting South Pittsburg rallied in the fourth quarter to spoil “Senior Night” for the Chiefs on Friday.
North Jackson (3-23) built a 16-6 lead after one quarter and was in front 28-22 at halftime and 41-33 after three quarters. But the Chiefs struggled at the free-throw line in the final quarter, making just 6 of 15 foul shots, and South Pittsburg rallied in front on a bucket with 51.8 seconds remaining. Trailing 49-47, North Jackson missed a go-ahead 3-pointer but South Pittsburg committed a turnover with 1.3 seconds left. South Pittsburg then committed a foul on inbounds pass, but the Chiefs missed the first free throw and were unable to get a shot off after missing the second attempt.
Calena Coffey scored 12 points and Peyton Hill netted 11 for North Jackson, which also got nine from Avery Wynne, six from Camryn Case, five from Sarah Kate Garner, two from Abby Guess and one each from Sheyann Brown and Aubrey Smith.
Tankie Baker scored a game-high 15 points for South Pittsburg (7-13).
