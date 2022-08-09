The North Sand Mountain football team endured a season it wasn’t expecting in 2021, suffering its first losing campaign in eight seasons.
But the thing that bugged head coach Keith Kirby and Co. was how the Bison lost several of their games.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 9:28 pm
“We’ve got to make sure we finish all our games. Last year we’d play hard…we’d be leading the game and loose it all in the third and fourth quarter,” said NSM senior Blake Hill. “(Finishing is) the talk of the field house. (Kirby) makes sure to remind us every day about last year and that this team this year we’ve got is going to finish every game that we’ve got all the way to the buzzer.”
Kirby and players Hill, Connor Garrett, Nyle Poore, Levi Pettijohn and Lucas Steele addressed NSM’s 2022 season at the Jackson-DeKalb Media Day July 29 in Rainsville. After winning a combined 20 games and going to the Class 2A state quarterfinals the previous two seasons, NSM slipped to 4-7 in 2021 — a late-season win at Falkville extended the Bison’s playoff appearance streak to a county-leading seven seasons — and Kirby spent the offseason shaking things up in the program.
“Everybody is 0-0 right now and everybody is feeling good right now. But the question we’ve got to ask ourselves is ‘what are we willing to do to set ourselves apart,” he said.
NSM’s seniors are intent to answer that question the proper way, and Kirby has been pleased with the leadership the seniors have shown heading into the season.
“I think this senior class (is a team strength),” Kirby said. “A good team can be led by a coach but a great teams are player-led. We’ve seen some signs of player leadership going on and hopefully that really takes off (during preseason practice).”
Poore said the NSM seniors do not take their leadership responsibilities lightly.
"We’ve got a lot of underclassmen that should get a good amount of playing time this year,” he said. “For us seniors, I think we should push them, help them (in) whatever they got to do.”
Garrett said a number of NSM players have spent the offseason doing extra work to make sure they don’t repeat last year’s struggles.
“Every season is a lesson,” added Steele, “and you’ve got to learn from it.”
The biggest lesson Kirby hopes his team learned last season goes back to “finishing. We’ve had a huge emphasis on finishing,” he said. “We didn’t finish they way we needed to. I took that upon myself as my fault. We’ve tried to address it and we will continue to try to address it till we get to Week 0 and beyond.”
