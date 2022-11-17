When the Pisgah football team arrived back at the field house following last Friday’s second-round win at Southeastern, the players were in no hurry to leave.
“We had a two-hour ride back, but they stayed around after and had a great time,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “They were enjoying the moment.”
The Eagles went back to work on Monday looking to produce more memorable moments.
Class 2A No. 8-ranked Pisgah (10-2) hosts No. 4 Aliceville (11-1) in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at Sam Kenimer Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased on the GoFan App.
It’s Pisgah’s first state-quarterfinal appearance since 2002, but Pruitt said the his team is not content with that accomplishment.
“The guys are excited about what we’ve done, but they’re not ready to be done. They’re having fun and don’t want this to end,” said Pruitt, whose team’s 10 wins are the most for a Pisgah team in 19 years. “They’re confident. Got a little swagger about them that you need. We know that we’re playing a really quality opponent, but we’re excited about that. This is what you play for.”
Pisgah’s Class 2A state quarterfinal matchup with Aliceville is the first AHSAA state playoff quarterfinal game played on Jackson County soil since North Jackson hosted Cherokee County in a Class 4A quarterfinal game in 2009. All Jackson County teams that have made the state quarterfinal-round since — North Jackson in 2010, Scottsboro in 2016 and North Sand Mountain in 2019 and 2020 — all played on the road. Jackson County has not had a team play in the state semifinals since 4A North Jackson in 2010.
Friday’s game is also the first ever meeting between Pisgah and Aliceville.
Aliceville enters the matchup on a 10-game winning streak. Head coach Grady Griffin’s Yellow Jackets are the Class 2A Region 5 champion and posted regular-season wins over Pickens County 55-12, Tuscaloosa Academy 41-20, Francis Marion 56-0, Sulligent 54-28, Central-Tuscaloosa 42-13, Lamar County 48-21, Cold Springs 52-8, Winston County 34-31 and Greene County 44-6 before winning home playoff games against West End 62-13 and Falkville 38-21. Aliceville’s opponents’ combined record is 81-61.
Senior quarterback Ty Williams is the key cog in an Aliceville offense that averages 45.3 points per game. Williams has completed 149 of 235 pass attempts for 2,385 yards and 35 touchdowns while throwing only four interceptions, and he leads the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 664 yards and 15 touchdowns on 66 carries.
“He’s the guy — it centers on him,” Pruitt said of Williams. They are throw heavy, but they do a lot of quarterback runs. Stopping the QB run is key. He looks like he weighs about 230 or 240 (pounds), so we’ve got to do a good job of tackling. We’ve got to keep him in the pocket. He does a good job of scrambling and he keeps his eyes down field and can make you pay if you let the receivers get lost.”
Junior wide receiver Keanthony Wilder leads Aliceville in receptions (43) and receiving yards (651) and has caught 10 touchdown passes, junior Tyquan Simon has 35 catches for 589 yards and a team-high 12 touchdown catches , senior Jatavis Colvin has 28 catches for 474 yards and seven touchdowns and senior Jordan Sterling has 21 catches for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Along with Williams, the Yellow Jackets have two other ball carriers that are near the 500-yard mark for the season in senior Shawnderrick Kirkland with 550 yards and four touchdowns on 87 carries and junior Jaboree Jones with 497 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries.
Meanwhile, the Aliceville defense, which is allowing 18.4 points per game, is led by senior Tyjhawn Hill (79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss), sophomore Darrell Brooks Jr. (73 tackles) and Wilder (67 tackles, 23.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries).
“Offensively we’ve got to be content with getting first downs. We may not make a lot of big plays, but we can keep the chains moving if we (execute),” Pruitt said. “We’ve got to run the football, that sort of sets up the (passing game). Teams have loaded the box the last two weeks and we still were able to run, and we’ve got to do that again. I think our guys can win matchups and we’ve got to win some 50-50 balls in the pass game.”
Pisgah junior quarterback Mason Holcomb is just 196 yards shy of 2,000 passing yards for the season, completing 89 of 152 pass attempts with 22 touchdowns. Junior Jacob Kirby has 37 catches for 656 yards and eight touchdowns and sophomore Luke Gilbert has 34 catches for 782 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the Pisgah receiving corp. Sophomore Legion McCrary leads the Eagles in rushing with 1,328 yards and 17 touchdowns on 157 carries while freshman Jett Jeffery has 414 yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries, Gilbert has 369 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries, Fox Tinker has 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries and Holcomb has 231 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries
Pisgah is coming off of a 48-28 win at Southeastern in which is rang up 488 total yards, ran for 320 yards and bolted to a 36-0 lead in the first half.
“We talked about starting fast, that we didn’t want a repeat of the week before when we were down 14-0 (to Hatton),” Pruitt said. “That was probably our best, most complete half of football this year. We were able to do that because we prepared so well in practice. We’ve had two great weeks of practice (in the playoffs). When you win Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in practice, you’re confident you can win on Friday. That’s what we need again this week. Our guys have been locked in, so I think we’ll get that this week and go out Friday ready.”
The Pisgah-Aliceville winner plays either Tuscaloosa Academy or top-ranked Fyffe in the semifinals next week. If it advances, Pisgah would play on the road regardless of the opponent.
Knowing it’s the last time they will step on their home field will be extra motivation for the Eagles’ seniors, Pruitt said.
“They’re going to do everything they can to walk off that field a winner that night,” Pruitt said, “and we’re all going to do what we can to help them.”
