Luke Gilbert TD catch

Luke Gilbert leaps to make a 41-yard touchdown catch on Pisgah's opening possession in its win over Southeastern Friday night in the Class 2A playoffs.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

Even though a thickening fog settled across the field at Southeastern Stadium, the Pisgah football team could see where it was going — the state quarterfinals.

The No. 8-ranked Eagles built a 36-0 first-half lead and held off Southeastern’s second-half rally attempt to defeat the Mustangs 48-28 in a Class 2A second-round playoff matchup Friday night in Remlap.

