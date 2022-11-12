Even though a thickening fog settled across the field at Southeastern Stadium, the Pisgah football team could see where it was going — the state quarterfinals.
The No. 8-ranked Eagles built a 36-0 first-half lead and held off Southeastern’s second-half rally attempt to defeat the Mustangs 48-28 in a Class 2A second-round playoff matchup Friday night in Remlap.
It’s Pisgah’s first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2002, and the 10-wins are the most for the Eagles in a season since 2003.
“We’re exited about the opportunity to play in Round 3,” Pruitt said. “Proud of our guys. We’ve come along way (since Pruitt’s hiring in 2018). Proud of core guys that have been through all of it. When we started the year, we said ‘why not us.’ We’re excited to get to wear that red (jersey) again next week.”
Pisgah (10-2) will host No. 4 Aliceville in the Class 2A Quarterfinals Nov. 18. Aliceville (11-1) advanced thanks to second-round 38-21 victory over Falkville.
Friday’s win was the Eagles’ fourth straight.
The Pisgah offense scored on its first five possessions as the Eagles built a 36-7 lead.
The Eagles started the scoring quickly. After runs of 8, 7 and 6 yards, Holcomb found Luke Gilbert for a leaping touchdown catch from 41 yards out. Gilbert then ran for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 Pisgah advantage just 1:35 into the game.
Pisgah continued to chew up yardage on the ground on its next possession, leading to Legion McCrary’s 7-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead. McCrary started the next Pisgah possession with a 50-yard run and Gilbert capped it with a 10-yard touchdown run. Holcomb found Grant Smith for the two-point conversion to put Pisgah in front 22-0 after one quarter.
Pisgah’s lead grew to 36-0 in the second quarter on Holcomb’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Kirby, Holcomb’s 1-yard touchdown run and Smith’s second two-point conversion pass.
“We came out clicking, probably the best half we’ve had all year,” Pruitt said. “It came at a great time.”
Southeastern (10-2) scored just before halftime on Jackson McMillian’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Jarrod Hall to trim the Eagles halftime lead to 36-7.
After losing a fumble that was recovered by Pisgah’s JJ Williams to start the third quarter, the Mustangs forced Pisgah to turn it over on downs inside the Southeastern 10-yard line. They then scored two straight touchdowns to cut Pisgah’s lead to 36-21 with 4:31 left in the third quarter and got the ball back after recovering a second straight onside kick.
But Smith intercepted a Southeastern pass after it was deflected by Gilbert, and the Eagles went 60 yards on six plays to extended their lead to 42-21 on McCrary’s 4-yard touchdown run.
Southeastern pulled within 42-28 just 15 seconds into the third quarter, but Pisgah answered again.
After recovering a Mustangs onside kick, the Eagles faced a fourth-and-4 from the Southeastern 44, Gilbert took the snap and ran to the right. The sophomore was nearly tackled, but escaped and reversed field for 8 yards and a crucial first down. Two plays later, Holcomb hit Kirby for a 37-yard touchdown pass to push the Eagles in front 48-28.
Kirby and Fox Tinker intercepted passes to end the next two Southeastern possessions to seal the win for the Eagles.
Pisgah’s defense forced a season-high five turnovers.
“Defense, it was kind of a tale of two halves,” Pruitt said, “but we made some big plays (and) won the turnover battle.”
Pisgah finished with 444 total yards. The Eagles rushing attack ran for 289 yards, led by McCrary’s 206 yards on 22 carries and Tinker’s 50 yards on 12 carries. Holcomb was 7-of-11 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Kirby had three catches for 69 yards and two scores, Gilbert had three catches for 54 yards and one score and McCrary had one catch for 32 yards.
“Proud of our offense,” Pruitt said. “They couldn’t check us in the first half and really didn’t in the second half when we didn’t have penalties. (Offensive coordinator Adam Gilbert) had a great plan. Offensive line did a great job and we were very explosive.”
