The Pisgah cross country teams got a practice run in a competitive environment just a couple of weeks ahead of sectionals last Thursday.
Pisgah ran in the Randolph Invitational at Huntsville's John Hunt Park, the site of the Class 1A-2A Section 4 Meet on Oct. 29.
Pisgah finished 12th in the Class 1A-7A varsity girls division race with a team score of 351. The Eagles were the highest-finishing Class 1A-2A girls team.
Nevaeh Evans led Pisgah with a 44th-place finish (22:46.14) while Rhylee Bell was 70th (24:13.90), Kayana Stewart 82nd (24:54.92), Katie Edwards 92nd (25:07.58), Emma Sisk 111th (26:19.52), Destiny Lewis 117th (26:42.57), Lauren Allbritton 121st (27:04.97), Kimberly Miller 129th (27:34.08), Jazimine Wilson 133rd (27:50.70), Addyson Barnett 163rd (29:35.97), Kenyde Givens 165th (29.38.96), Piper Wilson 183rd (31:38.13) and Laily Brown 193rd (32:58.78).
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished 18th in the Class 1A-7A varsity boys division with a team score of 538. They were the highest-finishing 1A-2A boys team.
Bob Johnson finished 116th (19:13.96) for Pisgah while Mason Overdear was 123rd (19:29.29), Koen Smith 207th (21:14.13), Emanuel Elizondo 211th (21:18.88), Brodie Ferguson 213th (21:33.55), Jake Smith 238th (22:13.68), Ethan Smith 252nd (22:35.68), Bryant Overdear 284th (23:40.06), Tristan Hutson 314th (25:30.95) and Alex Elizondo 342nd (29:37.34).
Woodville —Three Woodville runners raced in the boys 5K race.
Sedric Guerin finished 304th (24:32.80) for the Panthers while Kade Hermes was 319th (26:18.09) and Riley White 349th (36:29.76).
