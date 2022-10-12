Farmer Summerford

Hank Farmer (1) and NSM travel to Section to take on Cameron Summerford and the Lions Friday night.

 Sentinel Photos | Charles Bowen

County bragging rights and playoff implications are at stake in a Jackson County showdown between old rivals this week.

North Sand Mountain travels south on Highway 71 to take on Section in the 49th all-time meeting between the schools Friday at 7 p.m. at Section Stadium.

