County bragging rights and playoff implications are at stake in a Jackson County showdown between old rivals this week.
North Sand Mountain travels south on Highway 71 to take on Section in the 49th all-time meeting between the schools Friday at 7 p.m. at Section Stadium.
NSM has won the last five meetings and leads the series 25-22-1.
It’s the second straight season the game will be played at Section High School. NSM won a high-scoring contest 42-34 a year ago.
The game also has playoff ramifications for both teams.
For NSM (3-4, 3-2), it’s a simple win-and-in scenario as the Bison would clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
Meanwhile, Section’s remaining playoff possibilities hinge on it winning its final two region games against NSM and No. 5-ranked Pisgah, NSM losing to Collinsville and Whitesburg Christian losing its at least one of its remaining region games to Collinsville and Sand Rock. That scenario would result in a three-way tie or even a four-way tie if Sand Rock wins its final two region games, but Section would earn the playoff spot by virtue of a win over Pisgah, which will finish no worse than second in the region standings.
Section head coach Chris Hammon said Section (1-7, 1-4) know none of that is possible without it doing its part on the field these next two weeks.
“There’s still a chance, a slim chance, of making the playoffs, but there’s still a chance,” he said. “For us, we’ve got to come out with more focus and fire this week. (Playing a rival) so that should be the case.”
Hammon said the Lions must play well defensively “against a good balanced” NSM offense.
“They’re a tough team,” he said. “(NSM head) Coach (Keith) Kirby always has them prepared and they’re sound everywhere.”
Being sound is critical to Section’s chances this week, Hammon said. The Lions committed three drive-killing turnovers and had five bad snaps that cost them in a 36-24 loss to Whitesburg Christian last week.
“We just couldn’t get out of own way,” he said. “We moved the ball every series but stopped ourselves. You can’t win like that.”
NSM is also looking to get back on track following a 41-14 loss at home to Pisgah. The loss snapped the Bison’s three-game winning streak.
“Got to move on to the next one, can’t sit and mope about it,” Kirby said, adding that playing another rival “helps you move on to the next one. A lot on the line. If we win, we’re in, so we want to win to get us in and then try to get a higher seed next week (vs. Collinsville).”
Kirby said his team must be ready to face a Section team finally getting healthy from a rash of early-season injuries.
“They’ve got a good football team,” Kirby said. “You see what they did those first two games before they were hit hard by injuries and what they did the last couple of weeks with some guys starting to come back. They’ve moved the ball the last two weeks. We’ve got to go play ball and try to get better. We’ve got to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played for four quarters. That’s been an emphasis this week.”
