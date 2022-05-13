The reigning Class 4A state softball champion is going back to Oxford to defend its crown.
No. 2-ranked North Jackson improved to 5-0 against Area 14 rival Madison County, the latest a 9-3 victory over the Tigers in the Class 4A East Regional’s No. 1 state tournament qualifier game at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville on Wednesday.
North Jackson (43-11) finished 3-0 in the regional while earning its fourth straight state tournament appearance. The Chiefs play in the Class 4A State Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 19-20.
"All the credit goes to the girls,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “They’ve put in a lot of work for this year. They punched their ticket and now they get the opportunity to play for the state.”
North Jackson opened East Regional play with a 6-0 win over Oneonta on Tuesday before edging No. 4 White Plains 4-3 in extra innings Tuesday night. Thompson said the Chiefs “had a different mindset” for Wednesday’s game with Madison County.
“They had one mission today,” he said, “play one game and get to Oxford.”
After a scoreless first inning, North Jackson scored two runs in the second inning, three in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth on the way to building a 9-0 lead. The Chiefs tallied several runs thanks to very aggressive base running.
“We push it to the limit on running bases. We look at it as we want to be aggressive instead of sitting back,” said Thompson, whose team had nine stolen bases. “We might give up an out or two, but we want to be aggressive. The girls have bought into that style. They enjoy it. They know we’re going to be aggressive. We’re not going to sit back and let the other team dictate things. We’re going to come after them. It worked today.”
Meanwhile, Destry Lambert was dominant in the pitching circle for the Chiefs, retiring the first 15 batters she faced while not allowing a base runner until Anna Sanders led off the top of the sixth with a double for Madison County, which tacked on two more runs in the seventh. Lambert finished with five strikeouts while allowing just two hits and one walk on her way to finishing 3-0 in the circle during the regional.
North Jackson also had10 hits in the victory, with Jayda Hutchins going 2-for-2 with a two-run single and Peyton Hill going 2-for-3 while Sarah Garner and Avery Wynne both contributed an RBI single and Lambert, Ja’Khia Hutchins, Bailey Abernathy and Haven Steely all singled.
It’s the third straight season North Jackson has been the No. 1 state qualifier from its regional.
“This was a great day for North Jackson,” Thompson said. “Can’t say enough about four fans. They showed up. Our student body showed up. I think we probably had the largest crowd in the park. We appreciate that support. It’s fun.”
Next up for North Jackson is a matchup with the North Regional No. 2 qualifier, No. 5 Brooks, in the opening round of the Class 4A State Tournament on Thursday, May 19 at 9 a.m.
“We know going forward every team we play is going to be great,” Thompson said. “It’s a challenge. Our team is blessed to get this opportunity.”
Winners Bracket Semifinals | North Jackson 4, White Plains 3 (8 innings) — Arielle Haynes’ double drove in Peyton Hill with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as the Chiefs escaped with the extra-inning win Tuesday night.
North Jackson took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Ja’Khia Hutchins stole home and Sarah Garner scored on the White Plains’ error that resulted on the throw to the plate in an attempt to get Hutchins out. After White Plains pulled within 2-1 in the bottom of the first, North Jackson got a run in the third inning when Hutchins singled and later scored on a wild pitch. White Plains tied the game at 3-all in the bottom of the sixth, but North Jackson regained the lead in the eighth on Haynes’ game-winning RBI double. Destry Lambert then retired White Plains in order in the bottom of the eighth to seal the win.
Hutchins finished 2-for-4 for North Jackson while Haynes, Hill, Bailey Abernathy, Avery Wynne and Trinity Seale had one hit each.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals | North Jackson 6, Oneonta 0 — The No. 2-ranked Chiefs scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a regional-opening win on Tuesday.
Ja’Khia Hutchins and Sarah Garner both walked to start the inning for North Jackson before scoring on Bailey Abernathy’s two-run single. Abernathy then scored on Peyton Hill’s RBI triple, and Hill scored on Avery Wynne’s RBI sacrifice bunt. Hill added an RBI double in the fifth and Haven Steeley singled and later scored on Trinity Seale’s RBI ground out.
Hill and Abernathy both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Chiefs while Arielle Haynes also had two hits while Seale and Steeley had one each.
Destry Lambert and Seale combined to pitch a three-hit shutout for North Jackson. Lambert picked up the win after pitching six innings and allowing two hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts. Seale gave up one hit while posting two strikeouts in an inning of work.
