In a battle of unbeatens Thursday night, Fyffe proved its still king of the mountain, rolling past North Sand Mountain 55-0.
After winning back-to-back Class 2A state championships and four of the last six, the Red Devils jumped up to Class 3A this year and haven’t missed a beat. On Homecoming, Fyffe ran its overall winning streak to 37 games and won its 55th straight regular season game.
The Red Devils, top-ranked in Class 3A, haven’t lost to a team on Sand Mountain, in DeKalb or Jackson County, since 2013.
Against NSM, ranked seventh in Class 2A, Fyffe was without three of its top starters, but didn’t miss a beat, scoring on its first eight possessions and taking a knee to end the game on its ninth.
The shutout was Fyffe defense’s fourth this year and 13th in the last 22 games.
NSM came out strong on the opening possession of the game, picking up two first downs. Looking for another first down around midfield, quarterback Lake Bell connected with Jacob Kirby for a gain, however, a penalty moved the Bison back.
NSM did not pick up another first down until midway through the third quarter.
Hunter Gillilan, filling in for injured quarterback Ike Rowell, got the vaunted shotgun wing-t offense, nicknamed the “weight room offense,” going and never looked back. Gillilan ran for 34 yards on Fyffe’s first offensive play. Five plays later, he completed his only pass, of two passes thrown, for a 16-yard touchdown to Brody Dalton. Dalton kicked the first of six PAT’s to make it 7-0 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
If there was any doubt, Fyffe put that to rest, scoring five touchdowns in the second quarter to blow the game open. Gillilan scored three of touchdowns, on a five-yard, two-yard and another two-yard run. Kyle Dukes added a 13-yard score, and the Red Devils led 35-0 at halftime.
Fyffe starters played one series in the second half, marching 58 yards for the score. Dukes capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0 with 8:10 left in the third quarter.
The Red Devils quickly added to that lead, recovering the ensuing kickoff at the NSM 24. Three plays later, Brodie Hicks scored on a 17-yard run. Yahir Balcazar kicked the PAT to make it 49-0 with 6:33 left in the quarter.
Hicks added one more score in the fourth quarter, on a seven-yard touchdown run, making the final 55-0.
Gillilan led Fyffe (7-0) with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while Dukes added 93 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Hunter Machen had 60 yards on two carries, while Hicks gained 48 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
Fyffe ran 46 plays, gaining 359 yards (343 yards rushing).
For NSM (6-1), Jorge Luna gained 37 yards on 10 carries, while Fernando Luna had 19 yards on 11 carries and Josue Luna added 19 yards on four carries.
NSM gained 123 total yards (101 rushing yards) on 39 total plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.