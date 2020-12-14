The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team won a battle between defending state champions.
Last season's Class 3A state champion Eagles built an early double-digit lead on the way to defeating last season's 2A state champion Collinsville Friday night at Pisgah High School.
Pisgah is now a member of Class 2A while Collinsville is now in 3A.
Pisgah (5-2), which won its 41st straight home game, raced out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter before leading 32-21 at halftime and 49-38 after three quarters.
Kennedy Barron posted a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds for Pisgah. Kallie Tinker recorded 14 points and three steals and Molly Heard totaled 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots while Hannah Duncan had nine points, four rebounds and three steals and Karlee Holcomb had seven points.
Collinsville's leading scorers were Emma Terrell with 17 points, Tyla Tatum with 13 and Olivia Akins 12.
North Jackson 68, Section 48 - At Stevenson, the Chiefs outscored visiting Section 23-11 in the third quarter to take control on the way to the win Friday night.
North Jackson (2-1) led 15-8 after one quarter and 26-19 at halftime before extending its advantage to 49-30 after three quarters.
Summer Varnum scored a game-high 22 points for the Chiefs, who also got nine points each from Hadley Burnette and Alexis Moore, eight from Arielle Haynes, seven from Tyra Smith, six from Sarah Myers and five from Delana Pierce.
Madison Armstrong and Savannah White scored 14 points each for Section (0-8) while Jennifer Vega had seven, Elizabeth Lemeuix six and Morgan Armstrong five.
Woodville 19, Randolph 16 - At Woodville, the Class 1A Panthers rallied to win a low-scoring battle with 4A Randolph Friday night.
Woodville (2-1) trailed 9-0 after one quarter and 11-6 at halftime before tying the game 11-all after three quarters.
Molly Gifford scored eight points for the Panthers, who also got four from Michaela Jones, three from Laci Downey and two each from Jessica Sirten and Karlee Hutchins.
Ider 74, NSM 60 - At Ider, the Bison could not recover from a slow start and fell to the Hornets in Class 2A Area 15 play Friday night.
NSM (2-6, 0-2) fell behind 15-5 after one quarter and trailed 33-21 at halftime and 51-41 after three quarters.
Kolbie Bobo scored 16 points for NSM while Vicky Hassell had 13, Jesse Weldon 11, Madison Croft six and Lexi Hartline five.
Seventh-grader McKinley Traylor scored a game-high 21 points for Ider (8-3, 1-0) while Kaleigh Carson had 15, Savannah Seals 11 and Alayna Chapman and Erin Pruett 10 each.
