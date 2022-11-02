Jones Bell

Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell gives a play call to quarterback Jake Jones.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Earlier this season, Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell said the Wildcats’ goal entering Class 5A Region 7 was to play in November in the state playoffs.

The Wildcats accomplished that goal thanks to a runner-up finish in region play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.