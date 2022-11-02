Earlier this season, Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell said the Wildcats’ goal entering Class 5A Region 7 was to play in November in the state playoffs.
The Wildcats accomplished that goal thanks to a runner-up finish in region play.
Now Scottsboro and all playoff teams hope to play in December at the AHSAA Super 7 state championship games.
But Bell said the approach for the Wildcats isn’t to play in December — it’s to play next week.
“Everything is a one-game season from here on out,” said Bell, who leads Scottsboro into the playoffs in his second season with the program. “You can’t look down the road. You’ve got to focus on what’s in front of you. The goal is to get to play next week.”
Scottsboro (6-4) tries to reach that goal when it hosts Brewer (5-5) in a Class 5A first-round playoff game at Trammell Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets to all AHSAA high school football playoff games in Rounds 1-3 are $10 and must be purchased online through the GoFan App.
It’s the ninth all-time meeting between the teams in a series Scottsboro leads 7-1. It’s the first time the teams have met in the postseason. Scottsboro won the teams’ last meeting back in 2019 when both teams were in Class 5A Region 7.
The Scottsboro-Brewer winner plays either No. 2-ranked Leeds or Fairfield in the second round on Nov. 11. The Wildcats would travel to play a second-round playoff game regardless of the opponent.
Scottsboro is making its 26th all-time playoff appearance and first since 2019. The Wildcats are currently 15-25 all-time in the AHSAA playoffs, which began in 1966. Scottsboro is 11-14 in first round games and have made 11 second-round appearances, three quarterfinals appearances (1996, 1997 and 2016) and two semifinal appearances (1970, when only four teams made the state playoffs and 1997).
Meanwhile, Brewer is making just its sixth all-time playoff appearance and first since 2018. The Patriots, who have never won a playoff game, are back in the postseason two seasons after going 0-10 in 2020. Brewer is coached by Matt Plunkett, a former head coach at Gardendale, Cullman and Locust Fork.
The Patriots, the No. 3-seed from Class 5A Region 8, clinched their playoff in dramatic fashion, using a late score and two-point conversion for a 22-21 win over West Point. For the season, Brewer has wins over Hanceville 20-13, East Limestone 37-20, Lawrence County 21-7, West Point 22-21 and Danville 56-0 and losses to Arab 35-0, Ardmore 37-20, Sardis 12-7, Russellville 58-0 and Fairview 55-13.
Leading the Brewer offense is senior quarterback Caden Childers, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards. Childers also starts in the defensive backfield. Brewer’s leading receiver Walker Latham has over 40 catches and also over 90 tackles on defense along with five interception and running back Lukas Simpson and Austyn Holmes each rushed for three touchdowns in the Danville win.
“They do some really good things on offense,” Bell said of the Patriots. “They’ve got a good quarterback that can push the ball down field. They throw a lot of quick screens and passes to the get the ball to the perimeter which is really a part of the run game. They’ve got a couple of good running backs. No. 42 (Simpson) has a low center of gravity and tackling him will be a challenge.”
Scottsboro’s defense is allowing just 15.8 points per game, but that number has decreased over its last five games to just 10.2 over the last five games in win Scottsboro has won four of five games. The Wildcats haven’t allowed more that 17 points during that span, and that 17 points were the second-fewest Class 6A-playoff bound Decatur (8-2) has scored this season.
Meanwhile, the Scottsboro offense is averaging 23.4 points per game, a number that is up to 27.6 over the last five games.
“We’ve certainly improved and made progress on both sides,” Bell said. “This a fun group to work with. I want to be around them as long as we can.”
› Decatur Daily sports writer David Elwell contributed to this report.
