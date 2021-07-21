Two Scottsboro High School multi-sport athletes are the recipients of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame scholarships for the Class of 2021.
Recent SHS graduates Kami Willis and JaVaris Branford are the female and male recipients of the $1,000 scholarships, awarded annually by the JCSHOF from applications submitted by student-athletes from Jackson County and Scottsboro City schools.
Willis, who played volleyball and basketball for Scottsboro, had a 4.02 Grade Point Average and was ranked sixth in Scottsboro’s 173-student 2021 graduating class. Willis will attend the University of North Alabama in Florence starting this fall. She plans to major in nursing and become a nurse practitioner.
Branford played basketball and football and rank track and field at SHS, helping the Wildcats reach the state basketball tournament this past season for the first time since the 1966-67 season. Branford posted a 3.9 GPA as was ranked 16th in the senior class. He will attend Auburn University starting this fall and will major in chemical engineering.
Prior recipients of the Hall of Fame Scholarship are: Scottsboro’s Macy Kate Petriske and North Sand Mountain’s Tanner Atchley in 2017, Skyline’s Kaitlyn Brewer and Pisgah’s Ben Hembree in 2018, North Jackson’s Josie Thompson and NSM’s Stone Yates in 2019 and Scottsboro’s Carley Bell and Skyline’s Collin Lockard in 2020.
