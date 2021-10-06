The Pisgah cross country teams added more top-five finishes to their 2021 resumes.
Pisgah posted a runner-up finish and a third-place finish at the Lake Guntersville Invitational in Guntersville on Saturday.
Pisgah finished second in the Class 1A-4A Boys race with a team score of 98 points. Ashville took the top spot with a winning low score of 20.
Tristan Little and Mason Overdear led the Pisgah effort, finishing fourth (17:54.30) and eighth (18:37.15) respectively. Bob Johnson finished 16th (19:12.43) while Brodie Overdear was 34th (20:333.63), Emanuel Elizondo 42nd (21:13.54), Brodie Ferguson 44th (21:15.11), Keon Smith 48th (21:21.32), Jake Smith 66th (22:22.79), Bryant Overdear 76th (22:41.30), Ethan Smith 78th (22:48.23), Landon Shaver 104th (25:04.71), Triston Hutson 109th (25:39.65) and Alex Elizondo 119th (28:22.40).
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished third (86 points) behind champion White Plains (32) and runner-up J.B. Pennington (54) in the Class 1A-4A Girls race.
Nevaeh Evans (22:35.61) and Rhylee Bell (22:49.89) finished 10th and 11th respectively for Pisgah while Kayana Stewart was 19th (23:37.60), Katie Edwards 26th (24:08.0), Emma Sisk 27th (24:10.59), Destiny Lewis 28th (24:!2.06), Lauren Allbritton 53rd (27:42.03), Kimberly Miller 56th (27:54.09), Piper Wilson 79th (30:19.25), Kenyde Givens 80th ( 30:22.36), Addyson Barnett 82nd (30:54.61) and Annalisse Barnhill 85th (31:28.46).
Section — The Lions had runners race in both the Class 1A-4A Girls and Boys races as well as the Girls and Boys 2.1-mile races during Saturday’s Lake Guntersville Invitational.
Section finished 12th in the 1A-4A Boys Race with a team score of 346. Koda Moore led the Lions with a 40th-place finish (21:05.02) while Cogan McCutchen finished 95th (24:21.51), Giovanny Vega was 108th (25:20.40), Brayden Bell was 117th (28:02.49) and Alex Miguel 125th (30:22.89).
In the 1A-4A Girls race, JoAnna Newsom finished 83rd (31:24:51) for the Lions while Hadley Crawford was 93rd (34:05.28).
In the 2.1-Mile Girls race, Kerby Brooks finished 13th (15:20.61) while Taylor Bell was 26th (16:42.42), Ava Barnes was 32nd (16:57.41) and Ellie Reed was 72nd (22:06.96). Diego Manuel finished 54th (14:49.46) and Piercen Saint was 85th (17:51.87) in the 2.1-Mile Boys race.
Skyline — Skyline had runners race as individuals during the Lake Guntersville Invitational.
Katie Roach finished 63rd (28:29.21) and Kaylee Bullock finished 100th (38:49.91) during the meet’s Class 1A-4A Girls race.
Meanwhile, Trever Saint finished 79th (22:48.58) in the Class 1A-4A Boys race while Nathan Palmieri was 97th (24:30.36) and Jack Pickett was 126th (30:30.03).
Woodville — Three Panthers ran in the Lake Guntersville Invitational’s Class 1A-4A Boys race.
Cedric Guerin finished 75th (22:39.23) for Woodville while Kade Hermes placed 116th (28:00.40) and Riley White was 130th (41.22:83).
