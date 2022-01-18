Scottsboro pole vaulter Maddox Hamm now has a national championship to go on his resume for the 2021-22 Indoor Track and Field season.
The junior won the High School Section 1 Varsity Pole Vault Division at the 2022 National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada on Saturday.
Hamm’s winning vault was 17 feet, 2 inches, two inches shy of his personal record, which he set last week during the Humpday Octameet on Jan. 13 at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Hamm edged Wyatt Stewart (16-10) of Kentucky for the top spot.
Hamm won the Class 5A outdoor pole vault state championship as an eighth-grader in 2019 and the 2021 Class 6A outdoor state title as a sophomore while finishing second in the 2021 6A indoor state meet.
Hamm is off to a strong start to the 2021-22 indoor track and field season, finishing first in the pole vault in all four meets he has competed in for Scottsboro thus far this season. He set meet and Birmingham Crossplex records in the event during his last three meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.