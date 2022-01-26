The Woodville varsity girls basketball team posted a convincing win over an area rival Tuesday night.
The Panthers outscored visiting Cedar Bluff 33-16 in the second half on the way to a 53-27 Class 1A Area 13 victory.
Woodville (7-10, 3-3) led 10-5 after one quarter and 20-11 at halftime before stretching its led to 32-19 after three quarters. The Panthers outscored Cedar Bluff 21-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Jessica Sirten led Woodville with 13 points and Alexis Brown netted 10 while Michaela Jones had nine, Lannah Grace Beard had eight and Karlee Hutchens had four.
Anslee Evans scored six points and Ciana Smith had five for Cedar Bluff (2-5 in area play), which hosts Woodville on Thursday.
Section 50, Randolph 24 — At Section, the Lions built a double-digit halftime lead before outscoring the Raiders 26-13 in the second half to claim the win Tuesday night.
Section (10-16) led 13-6 after one quarter and 24-11 at halftime before stretching its advantage to 39-16 after three quarters.
Kenleigh Owens scored 12 points and Karlie Hancock netted 10 for Section, which also got eight from Savannah White, six from Taylor Bell and five from Ali Sullins
Joanna Vega scored nine points for Randolph while Ashlyn Hartley and Madison DeOrio had six each.
Pisgah 68, North Jackson 32 — At Stevenson, the Eagles outscored host North Jackson 24-6 in the second quarter to break open a close game on the way to the victory Tuesday night.
Pisgah (21-3) led just 18-16 after one quarter before building a 42-22 halftime advantage. The Eagles led 52-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Molly Heard scored 22 points and Campbell Barron netted 11 for Pisgah, which also got nine from Kallie Tinker, six from Madeline Flammia, five from Lila Kate Wheeler and four each from Piper Anderson and Karlee Holcomb.
Tyra Smith scored 16 points and Bailey Abernathy added 13 for North Jackson (3-15).
Skyline 71, Fyffe 42 — At Skyline, the Vikings raced out to a double-digit first-quarter lead on the way to downing visiting Fyffe on Tuesday.
Skyline (19-6) led 21-8, 44-22 and 59-33 at the quarter breaks.
Gracie Rowell sank five 3-pointers and closed with a team-high 18 points for Skyline while Kenzie Manning and Kaina King netted 13 points each. The Vikings also got 12 points from Lexie Stucky, 10 from Blakely Stucky and five from Brinlee Potts.
Emma Twilley scored 16 points for Fyffe.
Sylvania 60, NSM 36 — At Sylvania, the host Rams held North Sand Mountain scoreless in the third quarter to pull away for the win Tuesday night.
NSM (7-13) trailed 11-9 after one quarter and 22-15 at halftime before Sylvania pushed its lead to 52-15 after three quarters.
Kolbie Bobo scored 10 points and Kayden Reyes netted eight for NSM while Ashley Shrader had six, Ella Spurgin had five and Kam Patterson had four.
Scoring leaders for Sylvania (13-10) were Ambriel Stopyak with 13 points and Anna Farmer and Kirby Wisney with 10 each.
