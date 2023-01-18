The Section varsity boys basketball team worked a little overtime to notch a comeback win in the 2023 Jackson County Tournament quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Lions overcame a four-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to force overtime before using a 7-0 scoring run in the extra period to defeat fourth-seeded Woodville 66-61 Tuesday night at Skyline High School.
Section (5-15) advanced to play top-seeded and Class 2A No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain in a semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m.
Woodville (8-15) led most of the game, holding leads of 12-8, 22-20 and 38-37 at the quarter breaks. The Panthers took a 52-48 lead on Cameron Dolberry’s bucket with 1:51 remaining, but the Section got a bucket from Aaron Waldrop and a steal and layup from Jackson Cooper to tie the game with 1:26 remaining and ultimately send it to overtime.
Section took a 59-56 lead in overtime after a Waldrop 3-pointer and two Cooper free throws, but Woodville went back in front 60-59 with 1:16 remaining after a layup from Stone and a two free throws from Damien Benson. But Section regained the lead for good on Josh Varner’s short baseline jumper, and after Titus Beaty scored following a steal by Cooper, Waldrop scored again after a steal by Varner with 26.5 seconds left to give the Lions’ a two-possession lead.
Waldrop finished with 17 points and Varner and Antoine Jonathan scored 12 points each for Section. Cooper added eight and Beaty and Kodee Vaught had five each for the Lions while Aaron Thomas had three and Zach Cooley and Dylan Pope had two each.
Sam Peek scored a game-high 27 points for Woodville, which also got 10 from Benson, eight from Stone, seven from Dolberry, five from Carter Johnson and two each from Wyatt Hutchens and Axel Magno.
Pisgah 74, North Jackson 48 — At Skyline, Mason Holcomb sank seven of Pisgah’s 13 3-pointers to help third-seeded Eagles defeat sixth-seeded North Jackson in a Jackson County Tournament quarterfinal contest Tuesday night.
Pisgah (7-7) advanced to play second-seeded Skyline in a Jackson County Tournament semifinal game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Holcomb sank four 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help Pisgah build an 18-15 lead, and the Eagles began the second quarter with an 8-0 scoring run on two baskets each by Luke Gilbert and Brodie Overdear to push their lead to double digits. Pisgah ultimately led 37-24 at halftime before extending its advantage to 61-37 after three quarters.
Holcomb finished a game-high 21 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Eagles while Gilbert totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Jakob Kirby scored 13 points. Overdear and Levi Arnold both recorded nine points and four rebounds — Overdear also had three assists — for the Eagles while Legion McCrary had three points and four assists, Jack Smalley had three points and four rebounds and Jett Jeffery had one point, six rebounds and three steals.
Malachi Potter scored 11 points, Cadelle McDonald netted 10 and Jayden Eakin added nine for North Jackson (5-14), which also got six from Nick Jernigan, five from CJ Gulley, three from Tyler Brown and two each from Lane McCanless and Jay Yates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.