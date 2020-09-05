North Sand Mountain continued its winning streak against its county-line rivals from DeKalb County.
The Bison raced out to a 33-0 halftime lead on the way to its fifth consecutive win over Ider Friday night with a 40-13 victory in the Class 2A Region 7 opener for both teams.
NSM (2-0, 1-0) got off to an early start scoring on the initial drive with a touchdown run by Lake Bell.
Ider (1-2, 0-1) struggled to stop NSM throughout the first half. Going into half time the score was 33-0.
Bell found the end zone for North Sand Mountain's final score of the game in the third quarter.
Ider finally registered points on the board in the fourth quarter with touchdowns by Hunter Robinson and Luke Hannah.
Prior to the game Ider honored the wife and daughter of Principal Cyrus Frost, who passed suddenly this week. Frost was a Pisgah High School alum.
(0) comments
