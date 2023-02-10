Skyline area champ

Skyline won the Class 1A Girls Area 15 Tournament championship game over Woodville 70-24 Wednesday night. Pictured kneeling (left to right) are Jaslynn Wilkinson, Blakely Stucky, Kaina King, Brinlee Potts and Audra Bellomy. Standing are Bella Avans, Katie Roach, Kenzie Manning, Sage Lewis and Lexie Stucky.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Being “locked in” locked up another area tournament championship for the Skyline varsity girls basketball program.

Top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Skyline made their first five 3-point shots and scored the game’s first 25 points on the way to a 70-24 Class 1A Area 15 Tournament championship game win over third-seeded Woodville Wednesday night at Skyline High School.

