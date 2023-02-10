Being “locked in” locked up another area tournament championship for the Skyline varsity girls basketball program.
Top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Skyline made their first five 3-point shots and scored the game’s first 25 points on the way to a 70-24 Class 1A Area 15 Tournament championship game win over third-seeded Woodville Wednesday night at Skyline High School.
It was the sixth straight area title for the Vikings.
“They were locked in. If we stay locked in like this, good things are going to happen,” said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver. “We’ve played (Woodville) three times, won big every time, and we could’ve come out and not been as focused as we needed to. But we came out and guarded them like we were supposed to, moved the ball and shot the ball like we’re supposed to. I was pleased with them. That’s a good sign.”
Three Vikings scoring in double figures with Jaslynn Wilkinson, who hit five 3-pointers, and Kaina King scoring 16 points and Kenzie Manning netting 13. Skyline also got eight points from Blakely Stucky, six each from Lexie Stucky and Brinlee Potts, four from Sage Lewis and one from Katie Roach.
Jessica Sirten led Woodville with 10 points while Lannah Grace Beard netted seven, Kallie Brown tallied four and Morgan Gifford pitched in three.
Skyline (27-4) hosts Area 12 runner-up Cedar Bluff on Monday (tip-off time TBA) while Woodville (18-14) travels to play to play Area 12 Champion and No. 1-ranked Spring Garden.
It’s the first sub-regional appearance for Woodville since the 2015-16 season.
“Our girls were thrilled to get here (after the semifinal victory),” said Woodville head coach Woody Beard, whose team’s 18 wins are Woodville’s most in seven years. “Our seniors were in tears. They’ve worked hard, they’ve went through several years of struggles. They were fired up to make the (sub-regionals). That was special. Hopefully this gets our program going in that direction yearly. Mostly, it’s just you’re glad to see when kids invest and work in something you like to see them have a reward. It was really good see that.”
Skyline, which has now won nine straight games, hit seven 3-pointers in all in the opening quarter and led 35-5 after one quarter. The Vikings hit four more treys in the second quarter and led 55-10 at halftime before leading 66-15 after three quarters.
We’re shooting it good right now,” McCarver said. “Got a lot of confidence (offensively) right now.”
