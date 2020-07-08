Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Chick Nix
Nix was a 1957 graduate of Jackson County (now Scottsboro) High School and is second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,603 points. He was a three-year starter and helped lead the Wildcats to district titles all three seasons. Nix played on two state semifinal teams and another state quarterfinal team for Jackson County and was named the MVP of the 1954-55 State Tournament. He went on to play three seasons at Jacksonville State, leading the Gamecocks in scoring in 1961 and 1963. He made the move into coaching once his playing career ended, first for two seasons at Cleburne County High School before taking serving two stints (1967-73 and 1985-90) at Geraldine High School. Nix led the Bulldogs to the state tournament during the 1985-86 season and his 1986-87 team won the DeKalb County Tournament title. The gymnasium at Geraldine is named in Nix’s honor. Nix, who died in 2005, was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
NUMBERS
901
Rushing yards for Scottsboro alum DK Billingsley totaled for the Troy football team during the 2019 season.
DATES
10.11.1985
The Section football, coached by Scott Blackmon, cruised past Geraldine 51-20 to win the Class 2A Area 16 championship. Section, which led 44-0 at halftime, got touchdown two touchdown runs from Brian Holt and Ricky Brown and one each from Brian Haynes, Jeff Young and Roger Little and Ricky Brown while LeBron Holt three a touchdown pass to Mike Hosch. The Lions had some fun in the second half when 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman Shane Ryan took a snap at quarterback.
2.16.2012
The Woodville girls basketball team edged Cedar Bluff in overtime to clinch the program’s first Northeast Regional appearance. Trailing 44-42 with 8.5 seconds left, Emily Huston fell backwards to floor, the ball popped into the air, bounced off of her leg and into the hands of fellow senior Chelsea Cline. She made the tying shot — her first bucket of the game — just before the buzzer sounded to force overtime. Bri Geiger's two free throws with 1:14 left in overtime put Woodville up 49-47 before it held on to win 51-48.
