The Scottsboro Swim Association Wet ‘n’ Wildcats will be well represented at the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association’s State Swim Meet later this month.
A large number of SSA swimmers posted strong finishes and state-qualifying times during the ARPA District 2 Meet at Boaz this past weekend.
“The qualifying times this year were very hard, but we got a lot of kids qualified for state,” said SSA coach Diane Richard. “We had many swimmers with top placements and a lot of dropped times. I am expecting great things out of our swimmers at state.”
The 2021 ARPA State Swim Meet is July 23-24 at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
Arlen Parr had three wins for the SSA in the boys 13-14 age division, winning the 100-yard Individual Medley (1:01.76), the 50-yard Breaststroke (30.57 seconds) and the 50-yard Backstroke (27.75). Meanwhile, Maggie Ella Robbins had two wins for SSA in the girls 15-18 age division’s 100-yard IM (59.15) and the 100-yard Freestyle (53.37) while Paige Giles won the Girls 15-18 50-yard Backstroke (29.85).
In all, SSA had 21 Top-5 finishes in the girls races and 17 in the boys races while posting 37 Top-10 finishes in the girls races and 39 in the boys races.
Here are the complete results for all SSA swimmers during the district swim meet:
GIRLS
8U 100-yard IM
6. Morgan Guttridge (1:49.90)
9-10 100-yard IM
14. Shane Miley Edwards (1:34.41)
11-12 100-yard IM
4. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (1:14.1)
13-14 100-yard IM
8. Lily Turlington (1:13.07)
13. Katie Ingram (1:16.32)
15. Amelia Armour (1:16.80)
15-18 100-yard IM
1. Maggie Ella Robbins (59.15)
12. Rebekah Riddle (1:20.02)
8U 25-yard Breaststroke
7. Brynlee Orgill (28.38)
14. Annabella Edwards (35.19)
11-12 50-yard Breaststroke
4. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (37.00)
23. Illa Orgill (49.24)
24. Makenzie Hughes (49.25)
27. Addison Hughes (50.80)
13-14 -yard Breaststroke
5. Lily Turlington (36.55)
10. Alice Merck (42.17)
15-18 50-yard Breaststroke
6. Caroline Sanders (35.84)
17. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (40.87)
6U 25-yard Freestyle
13. Zyanyaaly Calderon Diaz (32.33)
20. Sara Kate Sanders (42.43)
21. Macey Beasley (45.17)
22. Estelle Richey (46.79)
26. Kilette Brickley (51.57)
27. Emmaline Edwards (1:21.43)
8U 25-yard Freestyle
9. Morgan Guttridge (20.34)
32. Anna West (25.46)
34. Madelynn Beasley (25.56)
36. Brynlee Orgill (25.78)
46. Annabella Edwards (28.56)
47. Paisley Parrish (28.75)
54. Zoey Blevins (46.19)
55. Lena Haley (49.66)
56. Selene Richey (55.26)
9-10 50-yard Freestyle
11. Ada Benson (34.50)
19. Dayra Calderon-Diaz (36.22)
27. Taylor Guttridge (37.98)
11-12 50-yard Freestyle
11. Baylie Giles (31.26)
35. Addison Hughes (36.17)
36. Illa Orgill (36.65)
41. Mackenzie Hughes (38.38)
13-14 50-yard Freestyle
10. Alice Merck (30.41)
15-18 50-yard Freestyle
2. Daisy Baker (26.63)
5. Paige Giles (27.19)
8. Caroline Sanders (27.62)
17. Shelton Linville (30.81)
18. Kimberly Calderon Diaz (32.30)
9-10 100-yard Medley Relay
6. Dayra Calderon-Diaz, Hannah Jenkins, Shane Miley Edwards, Ada Benson (2:47.75)
11-12 200-yard Medley Relay
7. Baylie Giles, Mackenzie Hughes, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Illa Orgill (2:37.31)
13-14 200-yard Medley Relay
5. Katie Ingram, Lily Turlington,
Amelia Armour, Alice Merck (2:17.75)
15-18 200-yard Medley Relay
2. Daisy Baker, Caroline Sanders, Paige Giles, Maggie Ella Robbins (1:59.09)
9. Rebekah Riddle, Shelton Linville, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Addison Hughes (2:28.98)
9-10 50-yard Fly
4. Shane Miley Edwards (39.15)
6. Dayra Calderon-Diaz (44.47)
11-12 50-yard Fly
5. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (32.14)
18. Baylie Giles (39.25)
13-14 50-yard Fly
14. Lily Turlington (34.15)
18. Amelia Armour (35.23)
19. Katie Ingram (35.62)
15-18 50-yard Fly
1. Maggie Ella Robbins (26.56)
2. Paige Giles (28.10)
9. Daisy Baker (30.32)
19. Rebekah Riddle (33.70)
22. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (34.51)
6U 25-yard Backstroke
8. Zyanyaaly Calderon-Diaz (30.57)
15. Kilette Brickley (38.35)
17. Macey Beasley (39.71)
19. Estelle Richey (45.51)
20. Abigail West (47.00)
24. Emmaline Edwards (1:00.31)
8U 25-yard Backstroke
17. Madelynn Beasley (26.05)
18. Anna West (26.07)
22. Paisley Parrish (28.13)
42. Lena Haley (41.12)
43. Selene Richey (41.51)
45. Zoey Blevins (42.77)
9-10 50-yard Backstroke
7. Ada Benson (40.82)
19. Shane Miley Edwards (43.54)
20. Dayra Calderon-Diaz (44.31)
22. Taylor Guttridge (45.45)
11-12 50-yard Backstroke
9. Baylie Giles (37.05)
13-14 50-yard Backstroke
12. Katie Ingram (34.73)
15. Amelia Armour (35.35)
18. Alice Merck (38.11)
15-18 50-yard Backstroke
1. Paige Giles (29.85)
2. Daisy Baker (30.46)
11. Caroline Sanders (34.59)
14. Shelton Linville (36.58)
8U Girls 50-yard Freestyle
5. Morgan Guttridge (42.43)
40. Paisley Parrish (1:14.21)
9-10 100-yard Freestyle
7. Ada Benson (1:18.63)
10. Taylor Guttridge (1:26.56)
16. Hannah Jenkins (1:32.44)
15-18 100-yard Freestyle
1. Maggie Ella Robbins (53.37)
13. Rebekah Riddle (1:05.86)
16. Shelton Linville (1:09.83)
6U 100-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Macey Beasley, Kilette Brickley, Estelle Richey, Zyanyaaly Calderon Diaz (3:04.32)
8U 100-yard Freestyle Relay
6. Brynlee Orgill, Anna West,
Madelynn Beasley, Morgan
Guttridge (1:31.45)
13. Paisley Parrish, Selene Richey, Lena Haley, Zoey Blevins (3:26.99)
9-10 200-yard Freestyle Relay
5. Dayra Calderon-Diaz, Taylor Guttridge, Shane Miley Edwards, Ada Benson (2:30.62)
11-12 200-yard Freestyle Relay
9. Baylie Giles, Mackenzie Hughes, Addison Hughes, Morelia Calderon-Diaz (2:18.25)
13-14 200-yard Freestyle Relay
5. Amelia Armour, Lily Turlington, Alice Merck, Katie Ingram (2:00.20)
15-18 200-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Paige Giles, Caroline Sanders, Daisy Baker, Maggie Robbins (1:44.38)
BOYS
9-10 100-yard IM
7. Elijah Armour (1:34.85)
9. Miles Hodges (1:36.59)
11-12 100-yard IM
12. Jacob Fanning (1:26.87)
13-14 100-yard IM
1. Arlen Parr (1:01.76)
8U 25-yard Breaststroke
7. Lane Benson (25.64)
9-10 50-yard Breaststroke
11. Elijah Armour (50.62)
14. Miles Hodges (54.97)
11-12 50-yard Breaststroke
3. Ryder Linville (35.06)
12. Jacob Fanning (43.13)
13-14 50-yard Breaststroke
1. Arlen Parr (30.57)
12. Jeremiah Fanning (41.17)
15-18 50-yard Breaststroke
4. Clay Giles (30.76)
11. Jake Benson (33.78)
15. William Porch (35.69)
6U 25-yard Freestyle
23. Wynn Partin (46.80)
8U 25-yard Freestyle
26. Norman Haley (28.91)
29. Nate Bates (38.90)
30. Johnny Fanning (42.85)
9-10 50-yard Freestyle
17. Trig Partin (40.27)
20. Noah Brickley (43.28)
32. Zander Stephens (47.57)
37. Joseph Fanning (50.62)
11-12 50-yard Freestyle
3. Ryder Linville (26.84)
30. Balin Hunnicutt (40.93)
13-14 50-yard Freestyle
2. Benjamin Bradford (24.88)
7. Craft Sanders (27.65)
14. Holder Benson (30.14)
18. Jeremiah Fanning (32.11)
15-18 50-yard Freestyle
2. JD Sanders (23.56)
5. Clay Giles (24.49)
15. Jake Benson (26.44)
24. William Porch (29.23)
9-10 200-yard Medley Relay
6. Noah Brickley, Miles Hodges, Elijah Armour, Trig Partin (3:19.09)
11-12 200-yard Medley Relay
9. Balin Hunnicutt, Jacob Fanning, Ryder Linville, Zander Stephens (3:02.28)
13-14 200-yard Medley Relay
2. Benjamin Bradford, Arlen Parr, Craft Sanders, Holder Benson (2:02.80)
15-18 200-yard Medley Relay
4. Clay Giles, Jake Benson, Luke Armour, JD Sanders (1:52.43)
9-10 50-yard Fly
6. Miles Hodges (41.30)
9. Elijah Armour (43.24)
13-14 50-yard Fly
6. Benjamin Bradford (29.65)
9. Zachary Strogov (31.68)
10. Craft Sanders (32.11)
15-18 50-yard Fly
10. Luke Armour (27.69)
6U 25-yard Backstroke
20. Wynn Partin (51.19)
8U 25-yard Backstroke
3. Lane Benson (21.59)
24. Norman Haley (30.29)
29. Johnny Fanning (47.56)
9-10 50-yard Backstroke
14. Noah Brickley (50.11)
18. Trig Partin (54.14)
20. Zander Stephens (57.09)
31. Joseph Fanning (1:01.38)
11-12 50-yard Backstroke
11. Jacob Fanning (40.28)
28.Balin Hunnicutt (1:02.44)
13-14 50-yard Backstroke
1. Arlen Parr (27.75)
6. Craft Sanders (32.87)
7. Zachary Strogov (34.74)
10. Jeremiah Fanning (38.55)
11. Holder Benson (39.51)
15-18 50-yard Backstroke
6. Clay Giles (28.39)
12. JD Sanders (29.88)
15. Luke Armour (31.25)
17. William Porch (33.36)
8U 50-yard Freestyle
6. Lane Benson (42.78)
11-12 100-yard Freestyle
2. Ryder Linville (56.80)
13-14 100-yard Freestyle
2. Benjamin Bradford (55.41)
6. Zachary Strogov (1:03.68)
15-18 100-yard Freestyle
2. JD Sanders (52.44)
8. Luke Armour (55.67)
8U 100-yard Freestyle Relay
9. Norman Haley, Wynn Partin, Johnny Fanning, Lane Benson (2:15.30)
9-10 200-yard Freestyle Relay
6. Miles Hodges, Noah Brickley, Trig Partin, Elijah Armour (2:41.23)
11-12 200-yard Freestyle Relay
9. Jacob Fanning, Zander Stephens, Balin Hunnicutt, Ryder Linville (2:30.43)
13-14 200-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Arlen Parr, Craft Sanders, Zachary Strogov, Benjamin Bradford (1:44.85)
15-18 200-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Jake Benson, William Porch,
Luke Armour, JD Sanders (1:40.55)
