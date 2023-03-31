The Pisgah softball team posted a 2-3 record in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores this week.
Pisgah (5-11), ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, posted wins over Class 7A Florence and Boscobel (Wisconsin) while suffering losses to White Plains, Yorkville (Illinois) and Mount Pleasant (Tennessee).
The Eagles opened the tournament with a 7-6 win over Florence on Monday. Madeline Flammia went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs while Briley Caperton and Piper Anderson had one hit and one RBI each for Pisgah, which got one hit from Campbell Barron and one RBI from Rylann Lawson. Anderson pitched four innings and struck out four to earn the win in the pitching circle.
The Eagles suffered a 9-2 loss to 4A White Plains in their second tournament game. Campbell Barron recorded a pair of RBI doubles for the Eagles while Claudia Barron had one hit and two runs scored.
Pisgah then fell 2-1 to Yorkville. Brinley Chisenall finished 2-for-2, including a first-inning RBI single, while Claudia Barron tripled and scored Pisgah’s lone run. Caperton and Anderson tallied one hit each.
The Eagles fell to Mount Pleasant 5-2. Flammia had a double, a walk and an RBI for the Eagles while Caperton singled.
Pisgah closed its tournament stay with a 9-1 win one Wednesday over Boscobel, scoring three runs in the first inning, four in the third and two in the fifth while totaling 14 hits for the game.
Julianne Davis went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the Eagles while BreLynn Chisenall had three hits and Flammia and Campbell Barron had two hits and one RBI each. Brinley Chisenall also had two hits while Anderson and Lawson had one apiece and Claudia Barron had an RBI. Anderson pitched three innings and struck out four to earn the win in the circle.
