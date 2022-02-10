The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team endured some shooting struggles late in the regular season.
But if Wednesday’s postseason opener is any indication, those struggles are well behind the Wildcats.
Scottsboro missed just one shot from the field in the opening quarter, the start of a scorching shooting performance for the second-seeded Wildcats during a dominant 78-46 semifinal win over third-seeded Arab in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament at Buckhorn High School in New Market Wednesday night.
Scottsboro (25-6) earned a sub-regional berth with Wednesdays’ win while also advancing to play in Friday’s 7-p.m. area championship against tournament host and top-seeded Buckhorn, which defeated fourth-seeded Fort Payne 64-40 in the other semifinal game. The area champion hosts a sub-regional game on Tuesday, Feb. 15 while the area runner-up must travel.
Scottsboro and Buckhorn split their season series, each winning on their home court.
Against Arab, Scottsboro made 34-of- 57 shot attempts (60%). The Wildcats connected on 26-of-37 shots from 2-point range (70%) and was 8-of-18 from the 3-point arc (44%).
“To come out and score like that early after barely being able to score against them the last time we played them was huge,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell, whose team lost 63-59 at Arab back on Jan. 7. “We were already keyed up, but that got us even more fired up. When we do that, we play harder on the defensive end and we rebound better. It definitely got us going.”
Scottsboro raced out to a 26-10 lead after one quarter. The Wildcats cooled off from the field in the second quarter and saw their lead cut to 35-25 at halftime, but Scottsboro’s shooting returned to first-quarter form in the third quarter. The Wildcats opened the second half with a 12-3 run, which included a bucket from Seth Whitmire, a trey from Blake Jones and transition layups from Tyson Sexton and Cordell Worthy following steals on the defensive end.
Scottsboro then landed a knockout punch to end the third quarter when Parker Bell swished a buzzer-beating half-court shot to give the Wildcats a 56-35 lead heading to the fourth. Sexton then hit a 3-pointer and Jones got a transition layup after Parker Bell’s steal to extend Scottsboro’s lead to 61-35 less than a minute into the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats’ lead grew to as large as 35 down the stretch.
Jones finished with a game-high 23 points for Scottsboro while Sexton netted 16, Worthy had 11, Jameson Gray had eight, Parker Bell had seven and Whitmire had six.
Wes Johnson scored 14 points and Will Cavender netted 12 for Arab.
As good as Scottsboro’s shooting was, it’s defense shined as well, forcing 14 Arab turnovers, keeping the Knights off the offensive boards and minimizing high-percentage shots. Scottsboro also held Arab’s leading scorer for the season, Ed Johnson, to only four points.
“We knew we had to come in and be tough (defensively) and had to keep them from getting offensive rebounds because Arab is a good offensive rebounding team,” Jason Bell said. “When we do that (defensively) and make shots, we’ve got a chance against anybody every night.”
