Molly Heard’s first college basketball season is in the books, and the former Pisgah standout has earned some all-conference recognition.
Heard was selected to the ASUN All-Freshman Team after playing a key role as a reserve for the Lipscomb women’s basketball team this season. She averaged 7.2 points per game and totaled 82 rebounds, including 27 offensive boards, 26 assists, 25 steals and a team-high 28 blocks for the Bison, who are 20-12 after losing to Liberty in the ASUN Conference Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Heard was a five-time state champion at Pisgah, where she was a two-time ASWA Player of the Year, a three-time all-state selection, a two-time state tournament MVP and the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer (2,696 points).
Herberholz makes Auburn baseball debut — A former Scottsboro baseball standout is off to a solid start to his Auburn baseball career.
Christian Herberholz, a 2019 Scottsboro High School graduate, has made two starts and three pitching appearances for the Tigers this season, recording eight strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched.
Herberholz was a Class 5A all-state selection for Scottsboro during the 2019 season. He played at Tennessee Tech and Southern Union Community College before transferring to Auburn last summer. After making a relief appearance against Indiana in his Auburn debut on Feb. 19, Herberholz made his first start on the mound for the Tigers in a win over USC, going four innings and recording four strikeouts in a no-decision. He started last Sunday’s game against Lipscomb, recording two strikeouts in three innings pitched in another no-decision.
Scottsboro’s Sexton named All-State Tournament — Scottsboro senior guard Tyson Sexton was named to the AHSAA Class 5A All-State Tournament Team.
Sexton, a Montevallo signee, totaled 20 points and five rebounds in Scottsboro’s 70-51 semifinal-round loss to eventual state champion Valley on March 1.
Scottsboro bowlers named all-state honorable mention — A pair of Scottsboro bowlers have been honored by the AHSAA Bowling Coaches Association for their efforts during the 2022-23 season.
Scottsboro seventh-grader Surina Patel has been named 2022-23 Class 1A-5A Girls All-State Honorable Mention by the AHSAA Bowling Coaches after helping the Wildcats post a state runner-up finish.
Meanwhile, junior Dylan Chastain was tabbed Class 1A-5A Boys All-State Honorable Mention. He helped the Wildcats win the Class 1A-5A Boys Region 8 championship
Latimer off to hot start for nationally-ranked Montevallo — Former Scottsboro standout Reed Latimer has helped the Montevallo baseball program enjoy a strong start to the 2023 season.
Latimer, a preseason All-Gulf South Conference selection, has started all 17 of the Falcons’ games this season and is hitting .385 with a 1.123 OPS, five home runs, five doubles, 21 RBIs and 14 runs scored for Montevallo, which is ranked No. 7 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA D-II Top-25 rankings.
Marr reaches Sewanee milestone — North Sand Mountain alum and current University of the South-Sewanee sophomore guard Russ Marr scored 12 points in Sewanee’s season-ending loss to North Park University in the NCAA Division III Tournament, making him just the second Sewanee player to score 600 or more points in a single season.
Marr finished with 611 points, averaging 21.1 per game on his way to earning first-team Southern Athletic Association honors. Marr was also the SAA Tournament MVP after scoring 31 points in the conference championship game win over Berry.
