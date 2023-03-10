Molly Heard’s first college basketball season is in the books, and the former Pisgah standout has earned some all-conference recognition.

Heard was selected to the ASUN All-Freshman Team after playing a key role as a reserve for the Lipscomb women’s basketball team this season. She averaged 7.2 points per game and totaled 82 rebounds, including 27 offensive boards, 26 assists, 25 steals and a team-high 28 blocks for the Bison, who are 20-12 after losing to Liberty in the ASUN Conference Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

(0) comments

