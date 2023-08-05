The Scottsboro football team’s 17-14 upset victory over then undefeated and No. 3-ranked Guntersville last season was the turning point in the Wildcats’ 2022 campaign.
Scottsboro followed that win by winning three more consecutive region games and ultimately reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, finishing 7-5 after a 2-3 start.
But to head coach Cris Bell, the win wasn’t the most important thing in that scenario. It was what Scottsboro did with it that mattered, he said.
“Certainly a big win, but you’ve seen teams have big upsets and they don’t follow it up,” said Bell, who is entering his third season as the Wildcats head coach. “I think the best thing we did was the way we followed up after that ball game. We certainly used that as a springboard — we could’ve come out and just laid an egg the next couple of weeks and that game wouldn’t have really meant anything, would’ve just been a blip on the radar.”
Scottsboro’s strong finish was one of the topics of discussion for Bell and seniors Keelan Alvarez, Austin Burger and Druw Smith during the recent Jackson-DeKalb Media Day at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville.
Scottsboro returns 17 combined starters on offense and defense along with all of its specialists on special teams (kicker, punter and long snapper) from last season, and Bell said the Wildcats know they’re in a “good spot” entering the 2023 season.
“You’re never where you want to be, if you are, then you’re probably not setting your expectations high enough. I think there is still a lot of room to grow. But we are certainly much farther ahead than we have been in the past,” Bell said. “Our old guys get it. Our old guys have done a really good job of coaching the young guys up, getting the expectations established with them…doing a great job of getting them indoctrinated in to how we do things. We feel like we’re in a good spot, (but) we can’t be complacent.”
Alvarez, who rushed for 1,194 yards and 16 touchdowns from his fullback spot in Scottsboro’s veer offense, said the Wildcats are motivated to see what all they can accomplish.
“I feel like this year we’ve got a different mindset,” he said.
Added Smith, “I feel this year we can really make something out of it.”
The Wildcats’ season ended with a 35-10 second-round playoff loss to top-ranked Leeds. Burger said Scottsboro learned a lesson in confidence that night.
“Losing to Leeds last year in the playoffs was an eye opener for us,” Burger said. “I think we went into that game, and just because of the talent (Leeds) had some of the guys in that room didn’t believe we could win that game. I think this year with the senior class we have and the leaders we have, we’re going to get that straightened out and we’re going to go in every game believing we can (win)."
Scottsboro opens its 2023 season by playing rivalry games at Fort Payne Aug. 25 and at home against North Jackson Sept. 1.
Bell said it’s a challenging start, but it’s also an intentional start.
“I think it’s good to have big games early because it gives you a sense of urgency,” Bell said.
Regardless of the opponent this season, Bell said Scottsboro must play to its own standard and expectations.
“Can’t get so caught up in who you play,” he said. “(We) stress that we’ve got a standard that we’ve set and the only thing we want to do is raise that standard, don’t do anything to lower it.”
With so much experience returning to the lineup, whether as starters or on the two-deep depth chart, Bell believes experience is Scottsboro’s biggest strength entering the season.
“The experience we bring to the table helps us mentally. The kids are much further along mentally than we have been the last couple of years,” Bell said. “The kids, we’re not having to have re-teach things like we have in the past. They’re starting to adapt.”
