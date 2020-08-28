The Scottsboro football team was held in check in its season opener Thursday night.
Visiting Madison Academy held the Wildcats to only 120 total yards while running up 294 yards of its own on the way to avenging a home loss to Scottsboro last season with a 30-6 victory at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro (0-1) fell behind 17-0 at halftime. The Wildcats avoided the shutout thanks to Gavin McCrary’s 35-yard interception return for a touchdown with 9:04 left in the game.
“We didn’t get a whole lot accomplished from an offensive standpoint or a defensive standpoint,” said Scottsboro head coach Don Jacobs. “We didn’t make the adjustment to the speed, didn’t make the adjustment to (Madison Academy’s) defense. We didn’t make any adjustments and that’s the part that worries me. It’s going to be a gut-check moment. We’re going to have to go to work.”
The loss ended Scottsboro’s six-game home winning streak. The Wildcats last two losses at Trammell Stadium have been to the Mustangs.
Madison Academy (1-0) opened the scoring with Ian Vachon’s 28-yard field goal midway through the first quarter. The Mustangs pushed their lead to 17-0 by halftime thanks to Avery Seaton’s 40-yard touchdown pass to K.D. Cherry and Seaton’s 9-yard touchdown run.
The Mustangs went in front 30-0 in the third quarter following Kanen Hamlett’s 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown and Seaton’s 4-yard touchdown run.
Seaton, a UAH baseball commit, was 8-of-10 passing for 132 yards for the Mustangs while also rushing for 113 yards on 14 carries. Will Stokes added 59 yards on 11 carries.
Jacob Manning ran for 51 yards on 23 carries for Scottsboro while Noah Linville ran six times for 41 yards. Manning was 2-9 passing for eight yards.
Scottsboro opens Class 6A Region 7 play next week at No. 2-ranked and defending state champion Oxford.
› Game stats courtesy of Greg Bell, WWIC Radio 1050 AM.
