There was a time in North Sand Mountain football history when a 4-7 season with a playoff appearance would have been considered a good season for the Bison.
But after NSM’s recent run of success over the past decade-plus, last year’s struggles were something NSM and head coach Keith Kirby set out to fix this offseason.
That started with the Bison mixing things up by holding spring practice. NSM bypassed spring practice last spring and took the extra week of fall practice teams get by not holding spring practice, but Kirby said the Bison were anxious “to get back out there and try to get the taste from last season out of our mouth.”
NSM, which made back-to-back state quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2020, had 39 players participate in spring drills.
“I thought it went real well. It was good to get out there and put the pads on and try to get better,” said Kirby, who is 46-24 entering his seventh season his alma mater’s head coach. “We had nine good days (of practice) and then we got to compete against somebody besides ourselves.”
NSM played in Coosa Christian’s Spring Jamboree, defeating Thorsby 21-14 and rival Section 28-14 and in a pair of two-quarter scrimmages.
“Anytime you’re competing against anybody you want to win,” he said. “It was good we were able to do that.”
NSM jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Thorsby thanks to a Landon Keller’s touchdown pass to Niles Poore and Kayden Gilley’s touchdown run. After Thorsby rallied to tie it at 14-all, Caden Moore’s touchdown run ultimately gave the Bison the win.
Against Section, Moore had “a long run” for a touchdown while the Bison also got touchdowns from Alex Luna, Blake Hill and Myles Gottmann
NSM lost 11 seniors from a year ago, including several along the offensive and defensive lines. Kirby said the new starters up front “did pretty well” and that several of the young players who were thrust into playing time last year due to injuries looked more comfortable in their roles.
“We just went to work every day to get better and thank we did,” Kirby said. “We’re not where we need to be but I felt like ended the spring headed in the right direction.”
