The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team closed out play in the Gaston Holiday Invitational with a convincing win.
The Wildcats built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and coasted to an 82-44 victory over Ashville in the tournament’s third-place game on Dec. 23.
Scottsboro (7-2) raced out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter and was in control 50-26 at halftime and 66-34 after three quarters.
BJ Harris scored 22 of his game-high 31 points in the first half for the Wildcats. Jordan Davis and Tyson Sexton closed with 10 points each for Scottsboro while Blake Jones and Cordell Worthy had nine points apiece and Parker Bell had eight.
Section 58, Pisgah 41 — At Section, the No. 7-ranked Lions opened Class 2A Area 15 play with a win over rival Pisgah on Dec. 22.
Section (7-5, 1-0) held an 18-8 lead after one quarter before leading 40-22 at halftime and 44-31 after three quarters.
Alex Guinn scored a game-high 19 points and Drake McCutchen netted 12 for the Lions, who also got seven apiece from Kaden Bradford and Gabe Hilley, six from Logan Patterson and four from Dominik Blair.
Jacob Hendricks led Pisgah with 14 points while Grant Smith had eight, Jarrett Keller seven and Dylan Mathis five.
North Jackson 58, Ider 51 — At Ider, North Jackson outscored Ider 13-8 in the fourth quarter on Dec. 22 night to secure its first win of the 2020-21 season.
North Jackson (1-5) built a 23-10 lead after one quarter and was in front 34-26 at halftime before Ider rallied to within 45-43 after three quarters.
Preston Miller and Cade Reed scored 12 points each for North Jackson while Akilan Summers netted 10, Brady Cunningham nine and Gavin Cooper five.
Austin Shirley and Drake Whisenant scored 12 points each and Jesse Massey had 10 for Ider (3-9).
NSM 75, Sylvania 46 — At Sylvania visiting North Sand Mountain bolted to an early lead and cruised to a win over the Rams on Dec. 22.
NSM (8-3) led 19-5, 38-19 and 66-35 at the quarter breaks.
Derek Bearden a balanced NSM scoring attack with 17 points. Drue Carlton scored 13 points and Noah Helton added 11 for the Bison, which also got nine from Russ Marr, seven from Luke Maples, six each from Kaleb Helton and Josey Williams and four from Josh Palmer.
Springville 55, Scottsboro 50 — At Gadsden, undefeated Springville rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats in the semifinals of the Gaston Holiday Invitational on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (6-2) led 16-9 after one quarter and 35-21 at halftime, but Springville (13-0) pulled within 43-42 after three quarters and took the lead midway through the fourth quarter.
BJ Harris scored 19 points for the Wildcats while Jordan Davis had eight, JaVaris Branford seven and Tyson Sexton five.
Locust Fork 70, Skyline 69 — At Supreme Courts in Guntersville, Locust Fork earned a measure of revenge from a November loss to Skyline by defeating the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings Tuesday afternoon.
Skyline (7-2) led 15-12 after one quarter and 32-31 at halftime before Locust Fork outscored the Vikings 29-12 in the third quarter to carry a 60-44 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Vikings tried to rally but fell short at the end.
Jaylon Clements scored a game-high 24 points for Skyline, which had four players in double figures. Weston Avans finished with 15 points while Dylan Knight had 11, Logan Evans 10, Chase Bickers six and Matt Burton three.
Dylan Taylor and Michael Mullins scored 22 and 13 points respectively for Locust Fork, which lost to the Vikings back in November.
