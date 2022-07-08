The North Sand Mountain football schedule for the 2022 season features a lot of familiarity.
The Bison play six teams it played last season and two more it played as recent as 2019.
NSM continues to play its top-four rivals, taking on state-line neighbour Dade County (Georgia) on Aug. 26, Ider Sept. 9, Pisgah Oct. 7 and Section Oct. 14, with the latter three games being Class 2A Region 7 contests. NSM also plays Whitesburg Christian in region play for the third straight season while a non-region matchup with powerhouse Fyffe is now a region game.
Longtime region foes Collinsville and Sand Rock are back on the NSM schedule after two years of competing in other classifications or regions . Collinsville was in Class 3A the past two seasons while Sand Rock played in 2A Region 6. They replace Falkville and Tanner — lengthy road trips from Higdon — on the Bison’s region schedule.
“We had some pretty long road trips to Tanner and Falkville the last couple of years,” NSM head coach Keith Kirby said told the Sentinel about his team’s schedule in a story in the Jan. 8 edition. “Now I think our longest trip is to Sand Rock or maybe Whitesburg, which plays at Gurley and not in Huntsville.
NSM’s season begins with home games against Valley Head and Dade County, followed by road games at Fyffe and Ider to begin region play before hosting Whitesburg Christian in a region matchup Sept. 16. NSM had a bye week in Week 5 before starting a region stretch at Sand Rock Sept. 30, vs. Pisgah, at Section and hosting Collinsville Oct. 21. The Bison close the regular season with a non-region contest at Class 5A Douglas.
“It’s going to be a challenging region, especially with who all came into it. It’s going to be real competitive,” Kirby said. “Our non-region (schedule) is pretty challenging. I think they all made the playoffs last season. Hopefully we’ll be in the playoffs again and those games will help us.”
Here is a deeper look at the NSM’s 2022 high school football schedule:
Familiar foes — NSM’s three most frequently played opponents are again on its schedule this coming season.
NSM’s most-played opponent is Pisgah, with the schools having played 51 times entering the 2022 season. The teams have played every season since 1975. NSM trails the series 34-17, but has won four of the last five meetings. NSM had its four-game winning streak against the Eagles snapped a year ago.
Meanwhile, NSM plays Ider for the 50th time this season. Ider leads the series 29-20 but NSM has won eight of the last 10 matchups between the schools. The teams have also played every season since 1975.
NSM plays Section for the 49th time this upcoming season. NSM holds a 25-22-1 series lead against the Lions.
Home and away — NSM will host Pisgah for the second straight season and the third time in the past four seasons. By virtue of scheduling quirks, it’s the sixth time in the last ninth years NSM has hosted the Eagles.
NSM hosts Dade County for the second straight year but travels to Section again as it did in 2021.
A ‘first’ and ‘second’ — The Bison’s regular-season finale at Douglas will be a first meeting between the two programs. The game will also be just NSM’s second ever matchup against an AHSAA Class 5A team. The previous one was a 15-14 win over Fairview in Kirby’s debut as NSM head coach in 2016.
Hello again — The Bison renew their once long-running series with Valley Head this coming season when the teams open the 2022 campaign with an Aug. 19 game in Higdon.
It’s the first NSM-Valley Head matchup in 19 years. Valley Head leads the series 10-7. The teams met 11 times between 1990 and 2003.
Schedule facts — NSM’s opponents went a combined 61-47 last season and seven of NSM’s 2022 opponents had winning records in 2021. Seven of NSM’s opponents (Pisgah, Fyffe, Ider, Sand Rock, Valley Head, Dade County and Douglas) also went to the playoffs last season while Pisgah and Fyffe won region championships...NSM plays in Week 0 for the first time since 2018 when it defeated Dade County 41-13...NSM’s bye week this season is Week 5 (Sept. 23)...The Bison have won eight of its last 10 meetings with Ider, seven of its last eight against Sand Rock and four of its last five against Pisgah and nine of its last 11, including five straight, against Section. Meanwhile, NSM has lost 15 straight games to Fyffe...NSM’s last meeting with Collinsville was a 32-24 loss in the 2019 Class 2A state quarterfinals.
