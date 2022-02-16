The Skyline varsity girls basketball team wasted no time securing another regional appearance.
The top-ranked and defending Class 1A state champion Vikings raced out to a 28-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 76-27 rout of visiting Lindsay Lane in the Northeast Sub-regional round Monday night.
Skyline (25-8) advanced to play No. 8 Ragland in the Northeast Regional semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Skyline-Ragland winner plays either Sumiton Christian or the Decatur/Valley Head sub-regional winner in the regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. for a spot in the Class 1A state tournament.
It’s the sixth consecutive regional appearance for Skyline and the program’s 11th overall. The Vikings have reached the regional eight times in the past 10 seasons.
Gracie Rowell sank four 3-pointers while Kenzie Manning scored 11 points in the opening quarter as Skyline a 28-6 lead on Lindsay Lane. The Vikings increased their lead to 48-15 at halftime and led 65-23 after three quarters.
Rowell made nine 3-pointers in all to finish with a game-high 27 points. Manning closed with 14 while Lexie Stucky scored 13, Blakely Stuckey netted 11 and Kaina King had six.
Lindsey Murr scored 19 points for Lindsay Lane.
