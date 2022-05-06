The Scottsboro varsity girls golf team’s season came to a close Monday during sub-state play.
The Wildcats finished fifth out of seven teams during the Class 6A Girls North Sub-State Tournament at Terri Pines Country Club in Cullman last Monday.
Scottsboro closed with a team score of 276. Hartselle (245) and Homewood (249) took the top spots and advanced to the AHSAA Golf Championships in Huntsville while Cullman (254) was third and Muscle Shoals fourth (257). Mountain Brook (282) and Northridge (317) finished sixth and seventh respectively
Abby Hambrick paced Scottsboro by shooting an 11-over par 83, tying for 10th in the individual standings. Kaitlyn Price shot a 94 for the Wildcats while Shelby Cooley shot a 99 and Lilla Bell shot a 106.
