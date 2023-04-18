The Scottsboro baseball team closed the regular season with an impressive win at the expense of one of its former head coaches.
The Wildcats went on the road and defeated Class 5A No. 5-ranked Russellville 9-6 on Saturday.
Russellville is coached by Jess Smith, who spent the previous three seasons as Scottsboro’s head coach before being named Russellville’s head coach last July.
Gregory French played a big role in the win for the Wildcats, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning, a solo homer in the third and an RBI single in the fourth.
Montreat College signee Colton Atkinson went 3-for-4 with a two-run double and Thomas Stewart was 2-for-2 with an RBI double for Scottsboro (17-11) while Trent Wilson had an RBI single, Luke Dixson singled and walked, and Carson Chapman, Eli Sparks and Cohen Thompson all singled.
Trey Cooper pitched two innings in relief to earn the win on the mound for the Wildcats. He struck out two. Trent Wilson pitched the final inning, recording one strikeout while recording the save.
North Jackson 11, Section 0 — At Stevenson, North Jackson reached the 20-win mark for the season with an 11-0 victory over the visiting Lions on Saturday.
North Jackson (20-10) scored four runs in each of the first two innings before adding three more in the fourth to post the five-inning victory.
Jayden Eakin’s run on a passed ball and Cayden Wynne’s two-run double gave the Chiefs a 3-0 lead and he later scored on a passed ball. North Jackson’s lead grew to 8-0 in the second inning following Carson Smith’s RBI double, Wynne’s RBI sacrifice fly, and runs via a passed ball from both Bodie Burnett and Jonathan Linderman. Eakin added a two-run single in the fourth before scoring on a Section error.
Burnett and Blake Matthews had two hits each for the Chiefs while Eakin, Smith, Wynne, and Nick Jernigan had one hit each.
Linderman and Matthews combined on a two-hitter on the mound. Linderman got the win, recording three strikeouts over three innings pitched. Matthews stuck out two batters in two innings in relief.
MONDAY
Grissom 2, Scottsboro 1 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats dropped their regular-season finale to visiting Class 7A Grissom.
Scottsboro (17-12) fell behind 2-0 after two innings before trying to rally in the bottom of the seventh, cutting the Grissom lead to 2-1 when Colton Atkinson started the inning with a single and scored on Eli Sparks’ two-out RBI single. Trey Cooper followed with a single to put the winning run on base, but a lineout to third base ended the game.
The Wildcats finished with five hits, two from Cooper and one each from Atkinson, Sparks and Trent Wilson. Luke Dixson totaled four strikeouts in three scoreless relief innings while Carson Peppers had two in a scoreless inning of relief.
Next up for Scottsboro is a Class 5A first-round playoff series at Leeds. The first two games are the series are Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. Game 3, if needed, would be Saturday at 1 p.m.
Arab 11, North Jackson 3 — At Arab, visiting North Jackson closed the regular season with a loss to Class 5A No. 4-ranked Knights on Monday.
North Jackson (20-11) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Cayden Wynne was hit by a pitch and scored on Carson Smith’s RBI double. Arab (28-6) scored five runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead, but the Chiefs loaded the bases in the third and got RBI walks from Jonathan Linderman and Conner Reed to cut the Arab lead to 5-3. But the Knights scored four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and two in the sixth to secure their sixth straight win.
Smith and Linderman finished with one hit, one walk and one RBI each for the Chiefs.
Next up for North Jackson is a Class 4A first-round playoff series at No. 1-ranked Priceville. The first two games are the series are Friday starting at 5 p.m. Game 3, if needed, would be Saturday at noon.
FRIDAY
Gaylesville 9-12, Skyline 0-2 — At Skyline, visiting Gaylesville swept a doubleheader from the Vikings.
Skyline managed just two hits in the opener, getting one single each from David Potts and Jaxon Guthrie. Will Gates and Daniel Olinger each drew a walk.
In Game 2, Gaylesville (15-10) used a seven-run first inning to take control. Bryant Kennamer singled, walked and scored a run for Skyline (5-11) while Emir Beccera had one RBI and Pitts, Gates, Olinger and Sam Utter all drew a walk.
