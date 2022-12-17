Olivia Treece

Skyline junior pitcher Olivia Treece has committed to play college softball at Samford.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Skyline standout softball pitcher Olivia Treece has two seasons of high school softball remaining, but she already knows where her next softball stop will be.

The two-time first-team all-state pitcher recently committed to play college softball at Samford.

