Skyline standout softball pitcher Olivia Treece has two seasons of high school softball remaining, but she already knows where her next softball stop will be.
The two-time first-team all-state pitcher recently committed to play college softball at Samford.
“I want to start this off by saying, God is so good. I am so blessed and thankful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Samford University,” Treece wrote in tweet on Twitter. “God has blessed me in so many ways and I am so grateful, full of happiness, and surrounded by so much love. I’m so thankful for my incredible parents, my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. Thank you Coach Gillespie, Coach Cassady and Coach TJ for giving me this great opportunity to play D1 softball. Go Bulldogs.”
The tweet references Samford head coach Kimball Cassady and assistant coaches Jeff Gillespie and T.J. Dixon. The Bulldogs play in the Southern Conference.
Treece has played a key role in Skyline’s back-to-back Class 1A state runner-up finishes.
This past season, Treece went 15-9 record and five saves with a 3.74 earned run average and 221 strikeouts. In 2021, Treece went 19-8 and two saves with a 3.46 ERA and 321 strikeouts.
Treece has also been a strong hitter for the Vikings. She batted .491 (53-of-131) with a 1.315 OPS and 13 home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 60 RBIs, 23 walks and 30 run scored as sophomore in 2022. Treece hit .445 with a .516 on-base percentage, 57 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 69 RBIs and 39 runs scored during her freshman season in 2021.
Inaugural Jackson County Fishing Tournament set for February — Fishing is one of the fastest growing sports in Jackson County, and starting in February, the county will crown a county fishing champion.
The inaugural Jackson County Fishing Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 4 on Lake Guntersville.
The tournament will feature angler duos from schools in the Jackson County School System that having fishing programs. Schools with fishing programs in the county system are North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Skyline and North Jackson, which is restarting its program this season.
The tournament will launch and hold its weigh-in at Goose Pond Colony. The tournament runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the weigh-in to follow.
Tinker collects another offer — Pisgah all-state guard Kallie Tinker announced on social media Thursday that she has received a scholarship offer from Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette.
Tinker, who has helped Pisgah win four state titles who in in her fifth year playing varsity basketball, also holds an offer from Gadsden State.
Tinker is averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game this season for the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles, who were 8-2 heading into Friday’s game at Sylvania. Last season, Tinker averaged 14.9 points and made 181 3-pointers.
Marr named to d3hoops.com Team of Week — Former North Sand Mountain standout basketball plater Russ Marr recently received a national honor.
Marr was named to the d3hoops.com National Team of Week following a week in which he scored 50 points in an overtime win over Covenant College.
Marr was also named the SSA Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Marr is averaging 24.2 points per game, which leads the Southern Athletic Association and is sixth nationally in Division III.
Sanders to coach Woodville track and field teams — Matt Sanders has been hired as the head track and field coach at Woodville.
His hiring was approved by the Jackson County Board of Education during a recent meeting. Sanders is also Woodville’s head football coach.
Utter to coach Skyline baseball — Dan Utter has been hired as the head baseball coach at Skyline.
His hiring was approved by the Jackson County Board of Education during a recent meeting. Utter takes over for Joey Rowell, who coached the Vikings to a playoff appearance last season.
