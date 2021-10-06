The Scottsboro track and field teams came home from one of the state’s largest meets with three division titles.
Scottsboro won the Boys Gold Division and the Girls Silver Division races while finishing second in the Girls Red Division race during the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton on Saturday.
The meet was held at the site of next month’s AHSAA Cross Country Championship.
Scottsboro runners ran like champions on Saturday.
The Wildcats (162 points) took the ultra-competitive Boys Gold Division title by edging Hoover by four points. A total of 35 teams from several states throughout the southeast competed in the 249-runner race.
It was the first time that Scottsboro has ever been the Jesse Owens Classic overall champion and Alabama champion.
Evan Hill led the SHS effort, finishing seventh with a time of 15:24.01. Reese Bell followed in 31st-place (16:12.02) for the Wildcats while Rex Green was 36th (16:17.51), Stephen Jones 42nd (16:21.20), Zach Avenel 93rd (17:10.34), Hamilton Richardson 128th (17:34.46) and Ridge Wells 131st (17:36.82).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro (133 points) edged Class 6A rival Fort Payne by 12 points to win the Girls Silver Division title.
Maddie Gossett (19:34.86), Emma Bradford (19:52.85) and Ally Campbell (19:53.59) led the Scottsboro effort by finishing 10th, 14th and 16th respectively. Cambree Bradford finished 33rd (20:38.47) while Mia Martin was 50th (21:06.87), Smith Bradford 120th (22:28.52) and Lauren Paradise 136th (22:41.63).
Scottsboro (72 points) was the runner-up in the Girls Red Division race to the Webb School of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Mabry Bonsall led Scottsboro to that victory with a fifth-place finish (21:39.94) while Shelton Linville was 10th (22:29.36), Banks Bradford 11th (22:38.15), Addison Joose 22nd (23:37.54), McCall Chandler 24th (23:39.36), Sera Laney 35th (24:21.40), Lauren Judge 47th (24:47.22), Collins Bradford 64th (26:16.64) and Kiana Lenox 154th (30:13.58).
Scottsboro posted a 31st-place finish in the Boys Silver Division race. Josh Hill finished 70th (17:49.92) while Cameron Estes placed 169th (19:49.48), Mcgee Kilgore 180th (18:54.55), Johny Felix 191st (19:01.46), Cole Synder 236th (19:35.14) and River Green 314th (23:13.35).
