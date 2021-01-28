There are only a few people who have seen more Pisgah softball games than Hannah Duncan.
The daughter of Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan found her way into the dugout at an early age, serving as the bat girl for some of the program’s all-time great teams will dreaming of someday wearing that Pisgah jersey.
“For years I was the ‘bat girl,’ but to finally be able to put that uniform on meant a lot to me,” Hannah Duncan said.
She has made the most of it, playing on two state championship teams while earning all-state honors in 2019.
And like many other Pisgah players before her, Hannah Duncan is headed to play at the collegiate level.
The Pisgah senior catcher/third baseman recently signed scholarship papers to play college softball in 2022-23 at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
“When I went for my visit, the softball environment reminded me of Pisgah’s,” she said. “I knew then that’s where I wanted to be. The players and coaches are awesome. I just loved it there. I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else.”
Hannah Duncan, who also plays basketball and volleyball at Pisgah, plans to get a two-year degree/certification in an area in the medical field while at Wallace State before moving on to major in elementary education at a four-year university.
Since becoming a varsity starter as an eighth-grader, Hannah Duncan has batted .354 (185-for-523) with 36 doubles, seven triples, two home runs, 132 RBIs, 49 walks, 35 stolen bases and 146 runs scored.
Her totals would be higher had the 2020 season not been halted early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She played in just 11 games in 2020.
Her best season was her sophomore campaign when she batted .426 (72-for-169) with 13 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 41 RBIs, 20 walks, 18 stolen bases and 74 runs scored while helping the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship.
“She’s knowledgeable about the game — been around it her whole life,” Billy Duncan said. “When she’s behind the plate, she knows what I’m thinking before I even tell her. She’s turned into a great leader. She focuses on doing the little things right. She has really understood what it took for her and the team to be successful. I’m super excited for her to get to move on play (after high school).”
Before she does, Hannah Duncan said she and Pisgah teammates want to make up for what they lost with last season’s cancellation.
“We want to win another state championship,” she said. “That would be amazing.”
