The Section football team just missed a playoff berth in Class 2A Region 7.
But just because the postseason isn’t in the cards for the 2021 Lions, head coach Chris Hammon knows they still have plenty to play for these final two weeks.
“Still got a lot to play for,” Hammon said. “If we can get to 6-4, that’d be a winning season, something we haven’t had here in a while. Were also at 198 wins, and two more would be 200 for the school. That’s a milestone we’d like to get to this year.”
Section’s last winning season came in 2013.
The first step in that mission begins with Section (4-4) hosting Class 4A Hanceville Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the second meeting between the schools. Hanceville defeated the Lions 36-8 last season.
“They ran the spread all last year and came out against us in the wishbone,” Hammon said.
Hanceville (2-6) is under a new head coach Ryan Brewer this season, and the wishbone has not been part of their offensive repertoire, although Hammon said Hanceville’s offense has used several formations throughout the season.
“They’ve got some really good skill guys, got a lot of speed,” Hammon said. “They’re really big (on the line of scrimmage). They’ve played in a really tough region with Etowah, Oneonta, Good Hope. They’re going to be a challenge.”
Injuries plagued the Lions during their three-game losing streak earlier this season, and they could keep some guys out of the lineup this week. Hammon said the Lions “need some guys to step up and fill in” if those players are unable to play this week.
