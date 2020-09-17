Section head coach Chris Hammon told The Sentinel Tuesday that the Lions are now searching for “a game of no record” for Week 5 after having “no luck” locking up one in for this Friday.
Section (3-2, 2-1) was scheduled to play at Class 2A Region 7 rival Ider this week, but the Ider was forced to forfeit two games because of COVID-19.
That left the Lions look at an off week before its scheduled off week in Week 5. Section’s next scheduled game is Oct. 2 at home against region foe Falkville.
“Maybe we can play next week,” Hammon said. “You don’t want to really go three weeks of practice without playing. It’d like being in fall camp again. But if we do the good thing is, we were pretty healthy to begin with, and we’ll have a lot of time to get some nicks healed up.”
Section opened the season with a 7-0 loss to Collinsville in Week 0 before defeating Valley Head 19-14 and Tanner 34-21. The Lions suffered a 40-13 loss at county rival North Sand Mountain last week.
Hammon said the Lions were “working on fixing mistakes and fundamentals” this week in practice.
