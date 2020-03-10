Defending Class 3A state softball champion Pisgah began its 2020 season by going 3-2 in the Spark Park Invitational over the weekend.
The Eagles lost their first game of the season 4-3 on a walk-off home run by Oak Mountain. Kennedy Barron and Briley Worley both went 2-for-3 for Pisgah while Hannah Duncan had a two-run triple.
Pisgah then won three straight games, starting with an 8-3 win over Brookwood. Barron hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs in all for the Eagles while Worley added a three-run homer. Duncan and Jaden Burgess both had an RBI single while Madeline Flammia doubled and walked twice. Barron pitched four innings and recorded seven strikeouts to get the win in the circle.
On Saturday, the Eagles started tournament play with an 8-0 win over Dale County. Barron finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Duncan and Burgess added two RBIs each while Flammia and Worley had one each. Lila Kate Wheeler finished 2-for-2 and scored two runs. Kirby recorded two strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings in the circle to get the win.
Barron (four strikeouts) and Kirby then combined to pitch a shutout as Pisgah defeated 7A Thompson 8-0.
Flammia, Molly Heard and Chloe Womack hit solo home runs for the Eagles while Barron had an RBI double and Worley had an RBI single.
Pisgah was eliminated from the tournament with an 11-2 loss to defending Class 7A state champion Hewitt-Trussville.
Flammia and Barron (RBI) finished 2-for-2 for the Eagles and Jaden Burgess had one hit and one RBI while Heard and Wheeler had one hit each.
Scottsboro breaks even at Snead Invitational — At Rainsville, Scottsboro posted a 2-2 record in the Snead Invitational at the Rainsville Field of Dreams Complex.
Scottsboro (5-5) scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over Arab.
Kambrie Doss drove in the go-ahead run for Scottsboro with an RBI double in the six inning. Alyssa Smart, Ella Lee and Bayley Culver all had one hit and one RBI each while Olivia Tubbs had one RBI. Keiona Doss recorded seven strikeouts while pitching a complete game for the win.
The Wildcats followed that win with an 11-1 victory over Section.
Tubbs went 2-for-2 with a double and a two-run homer for Scottsboro while Smart had two hits and one RBI, Audrey Holland had two hits and one RBI, Kambrie Doss had one hit and two RBIs and Lee and Keiona Doss had one hit and one RBI each.
Carley Bolt homered for Section.
Scottsboro then fell 7-1 to Northridge.
Holland had an RBI triple for the Wildcats’ lone hit.
The Wildcats final game was a 7-3 setback to Collinsville.
Smart and Tubbs went 2-for-3 with one RBI for Scottsboro and Lee had two hits while Holland and Kambrie Doss had one hit each and Keiona Doss had one RBI.
North Jackson finishes 1-2 in Wallace State Invitational — At Cullman, North Jackson opened the event with a lopsided victory over Class 6A Cullman before suffering setbacks to fellow 4A teams Wilson and Danville.
North Jackson (4-4-1) scored eight runs in the top of the first inning against Cullman before adding five runs in the second and three in the third during a 16-1, three-inning win.
Hadley Burnette hit a three-run homer for the Chiefs and finished with four RBIs in all while Destry Lambert went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Makenna Jones had one hit and two RBIs while Ja’Khia Hutchins, Charley Smith, Mikaela Barnes and Chloe Chisenall had one hit and one RBI each. Trinity Seale pitched the first two innings and struck out four to get the win. Burnette fanned two batters in one inning pitched.
North Jackson then fell to Wilson 5-4.
Lambert hit a three-run homer for the Chiefs while Barnes had one hit and one RBI and Hutchins and Burnette had two hits each.
The Chiefs were eliminated from the tournament with a 10-1 loss to Danville.
Chloe Chisenall homered for North Jackson, which also got one hit each from Hutchins, Burnette and Lambert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.