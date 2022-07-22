Two Jackson County basketball players shined on an all-star stage.
Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker and Scottsboro’s Tyson Sexton both scored in double figures while helping their North squads post wins in the North-South All-Star Girls and Boys Basketball Games Tuesday in Montgomery.
The games were part of the annual Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association All-Star Week. The all-star games featured players that will be seniors during the upcoming school year.
Tinker, a two time-all-state player and a three-year starter for five-time reigning state champion Pisgah, sank 4 of 6 3-point shots to close with 12 points in the North girls’ 75-52 victory. Tinker, who also had one steal and one rebound, was the North’s only scorer in double figures.
“(Tinker) played really well. Shot it well and was solid on defense,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison. “I think she proved she can play with the best players in the state.”
Meanwhile, Sexton totaled 15 points in the North boys’ 101-91 all-star game victory. The all-state guard made 5 of 9 shots, including 2 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc, and all three of his free-throw attempts. Sexton also recorded three steals, two blocked shots and one rebound.
“I thought (Sexton) represented Scottsboro really well,” said Scottsboro heed coach Jason Bell. “He scored nine straight points in the second quarter — back-to-back 3s and one was a four-point play — to help the North extend their lead. He played like he knew he belonged and hopefully proved to college coaches that he belongs on a team at the next level.”
Attempts to reach Tinker and Sexton were unsuccessful by press time Friday.
