The Scottsboro varsity girls and varsity boys cross country team represented the state of Alabama in strong fashion during an out-of-state meet on Saturday.
Scottsboro finished second in the Varsity Boys 5K Race and third in the Varsity Girls 5K Race during the Gulf Coast Stampede in Pensacola, Florida.
Scottsboro closed with 89 teams points in the varsity boys race, 27 points back of race champion Niceville (Florida) and 12 points ahead of third-place Fort Walton Beach (Florida). Ninth-place Saraland (312) was the only other Alabama school that finished in the Top-15.
Stephen Jones made his season debut for Scottsboro a good one, finishing third in a time of 16:11.30.
Hamilton Richardson clocked a sixth-place finish (16:48.60) for the Wildcats, who also got a 19th-place finish from Brady Strickland (17:41.00), a 28th-place finish from Ryder Linville (17:55.80) and a 41st-place finish from Elliot Jannert (18:19.60) to round out its top-five scoring runners.
Also for Scottsboro, Patton Russell finished 60th (18:32.90) while Luke Barber was 61st (18:33.40), Jace Kennedy 64th (18:36.40), Armando Camacho 73rd (18:49.00) and Andrew Barber 90th (19:08.80).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro turned in a team score of 103 finished third in the varsity girls race to finish behind race champion Pensacola Christian (38) and runner-up Niceville (80).
Ally Campbell was the Wildcats’ top finisher for the third straight race to start the season, finishing 10th with a time of 19:54.90. Mia Martin followed in 20th-place (20:46.90) for Scottsboro while Banks Bradford was 21st (20:51.20), Reese Avenel 35th (21:41.90) and Smith Bradford 39th (21:47.70) to round rout the Scottsboro top-five scoring runners.
Cambree Bradford added a 40th-place finish (21:49.10) while Lauren Tubbs was 76th (23:04.20) and Asdyn Gamble was 132nd (25:18.10).
Scottsboro also posted a fifth-place finish in the Junior Varsity Boys 5K Race.
Will Paradise finished fifth (19:01.70) for the Wildcats while Keyton Allen was 14th (19:37.50), Sawyer McWilliams 22nd (20:09.00), Josh Laney 39th (21:05.50), River Green 43rd (21:20.80) and Johny Felix 44th (21:24.60).
