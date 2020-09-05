The Scottsboro football team started Class 6A Region 7 a tough note Friday night.
The visiting Wildcats dropped a 42-14 decision to No. 2-ranked and defending Class 6A state champion Oxford Friday night.
Scottsboro (0-2, 0-1) fell behind 42-0 at halftime as Oxford (2-1, 1-0) got four touchdown pass passes from quarterback Trey Higgins, a Mississippi State baseball commit. Higgins also had touchdown.
Scottsboro got touchdown runs of 29 and two yards in the second half from Jacob Manning, who led the Wildcats with 114 yards rushing on 28 carries. Manning also completed 3 of 9 passes for 47 yards, with Kaylem Dupree catching two passes for 37 yards.
Gavin McCrary closed with 61 yards on eight carries for Scottsboro while Hunter Linville added 40 yards on five carries.
Scottsboro returns home to Trammell Stadium next week to face region foe Arab.
› Scottsboro stats courtesy of Greg Bell, WWIC Radio 1050 AM. Oxford stats courtesy of The Anniston Star.
