It’s make or break time for high school volleyball teams.
The AHSAA volleyball postseason begins next week with area tournament play.
Area tournaments feature a single-elimination format with best-of-five matches. The area champion and runner-up advance to play in the North Super Regionals at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville Oct. 20-22.
Woodville is the first local team to get postseason play underway. The Panthers will play Tuesday in the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy in Athens. Woodville is the No. 3-seed and plays No. 2-seeded Decatur Heritage at 4:30 p.m. The winner plays either top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Lindsay Lane or No. 4-seeded Oakwood Adventist in the championship game at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Pisgah hosts the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament. Because they play in a three-team area, the top-seeded Eagles have already clinched a berth in the 2A North Super Regional. Pisgah plays either No. 2-seeded Ider or No. 3-seeded North Sand Mountain — the Hornets and Bison play at 2 p.m. at PHS — in the area finals at 3 p.m.
Also on Thursday, North Jackson will travel to Gurley to play in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament. The No. 4-seeded Chiefs play top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Madison County in a semifinal match at 4:30 p.m. The winner plays either No. 2-seeded and No. 6-ranked New Hope or No. 3-seeded DAR in the finals at 7 p.m.
The final area tournament involving a local team gets underway Saturday, Oct. 16 when Scottsboro plays in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament at Arab.
No. 3-seeded Scottsboro plays No. 2-seeded Fort Payne in a semifinal match at 10 a.m. The winner faces top-seeded Arab in the championship match at 11 a.m.
