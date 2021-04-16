The Pisgah softball team scored a win over an old area rival Thursday night.
The Class 2A No. 1 Eagles smacked three home runs on their way to a 9-3 win over visiting 3A No. 2 Plainview.
Pisgah (20-5) and Plainview (25-5-1) were longtime rivals when both were members of Class 3A.
Thursday’s win was a measure of revenge for the Eagles, who lost 4-3 in walk-off fashion at Plainview last month.
In the rematch, Lila Kate Wheeler’s home run and Hannah Duncan’s RBI single staked Pisgah to a 2-0 lead after one inning. Madeline Flammia’s RBI double and her run on a steal of home plate gave the Eagles’ a 4-0 lead after three innings. After Plainview got a run back in the top of the fourth, Kennedy Barron hit a three-run home run and Duncan smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning for Pisgah to put the game out-of-reach.
Duncan, a Wallace State signee, finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs while Barron, Duke signee, was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Wheeler finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored while Molly Heard had two hits and Flammia, Karlee Holcomb and Briley Worley had one each. Barron got the win in the pitching circle, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four.
North Jackson 17, Sylvania 4 — At Sylvania, Class 4A No. 6-ranked North Jackson produced a season-high run total on the way to the convincing win over the Rams on Thursday.
North Jackson (22-13-1) scored five runs in the top of the first and was in control 8-0 after three innings and 10-1 after six innings before scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh.
The Chiefs had 15 hits, with Avery Wynne going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Destry Lambert going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Peyton Hill going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Hadley Burnette had one hit and two RBIs and Bailey Abernathy, Jayda Hutchins, Chloe Chisenall and Arielle Haynes all had a hit and an RBI for North Jackson, which got one hit each from Ja’Khia Hutchins, Sara Kate Garner and Charley Smith and an RBI each from Makenna Jones and Trinity Seale.
Lambert got the win in the circle, allowing just two hits and two walks while recording seven strikeouts over four shut-out innings.
Fort Payne 8, Scottsboro 7 — At Fort Payne, the home team rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat Scottsboro and prevent the Wildcats from clinching the Class 6A Area 15 regular-season championship.
If Fort Payne (21-7, 2-1) defeats Arab next week, it and Scottsboro (15-11-1, 3-1) would flip a coin to determine which team will host next month’s area tournament. An Arab win over Fort Payne would give Scottsboro the area title and the right to host the area tournament
Scottsboro jumped in front 5-0 in the top of the first inning — Olivia Tubbs hit a two-run home run for the Wildcats while Alyssa Smart had an RBI double, Austin McNeece and RBI bunt single and Lexie Bennett and RBI single — and 6-0 after two innings before Fort Payne battled back, ultimately tying it 7-all after a four-run fifth inning.
Scottsboro loaded the bases but was unable to score in the top of the seventh, and Fort Payne then won it in the bottom of the inning on Braden Barksdale’s walk-off RBI single.
Bennett finished 5-for-5 with two RBIs for Scottsboro while Smart was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Tubbs, McNeece and Lee had one hit and one RBI each while Kambrie Doss had a double.
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 9, NSM 7 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, the home team scored six runs in their last two at-bats to rally past North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
NSM (5-7) built a 6-1 lead in the top of the third before South Pittsburg rallied.
Kinsey Barton finished 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs for the Bison while Caybree Dobbins was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Chloe Johnson was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Kolbie Bobo was 3-for-4. Gracie Holland and Cloey Davenport had one hit each. Dobbins recorded eight strikeouts in the circle.
Wednesday
Skyline 8, Athens Bible 0 — At Athens, Olivia Treece pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Gracie Stucky and Aidan Bellomy both homered as No. 2-ranked Skyline swept its area series with Athens Bible.
Skyline (17-7, 6-0) will clinch the Class 1A Area 15 regular-season championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament with a win over Decatur Heritage on Monday or with a Lindsay Lane loss in its final five area games.
Stucky went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run for the Vikings while Bellomy hit a two-run homer and also drew a walk. Brinlee Potts went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple while Blakeley Stucky had two singles, Treece had an RBI single and two walks and Dacey Allen had an RBI single and a walk.
Pisgah 10, Ider 0 – At Ider, No. 1-ranked Pisgah capped off an undefeated run through Class 2A Area 15 with the win over Ider.
Pisgah (19-5, 6-0) scored three runs in each in the first and second innings and scored in every inning except the fifth. Molly Heard finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Eagles while Madeline Flammia was 2-for-2 with two doubles and Briley Worley was 2-for-3. Hannah Duncan had a double, a walk and two RBIs while Lila Kate Wheeler had an RBI double, Kennedy Barron had a single, a walk and an RBI, Karlee Holcomb had an RBI single and Bella Bobo and Madison Phillips each had an RBI. Barron pitched three hitless innings and posted five strikeouts while Piper Anderson pitched the last four innings and recorded three strikeouts.
Tuesday
Scottsboro 10, Arab 0 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats scored all 10 of their runs over the first two innings to stay perfect in Class 6A Area 15 with the win over Arab on Tuesday.
Ella Lee went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Scottsboro (15-10-1, 3-0) while Alyssa Smart went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Lexie Bennett went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Audrey Holland had one hit and one RBI while Kambrie Doss, Olivia Tubbs and Austin McNeece had one hit each and Morgan Perkins and Amaya Whitson had one RBI each.
Smart and Anna Stuart Dawson combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Wildcats. Smart recorded three strikeouts over three innings while Dawson struck out one over two innings.
Pisgah 12, North Jackson 1 — At Stevenson, Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning on the way to the win over the 4A No. 7 Chiefs.
Pisgah (18-5) led 2-1 after three innings before increasing its lead to 7-1 in the fourth. The Eagles added a run in the fifth and four in the seventh to close it out.
Kennedy Barron finished 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs for Pisgah while Briley Worley was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and Lila Kate Wheeler was 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Hannah Duncan had two doubles and a run scored for the Eagles while Bella Bobo had two hits and Karlee Holcomb and Madeline Flammia had one each.
Barron got the win in the circle. The Duke signee allowed one run on six hits and no walks while recording seven strikeouts.
Bailey Abernathy had two hits for North Jackson (21-13-1) while Hadley Burnette doubled and Ja’Khia Hutchins (RBI), Charley Smith and Avery Wynn all singled.
Skyline 12, Madison Academy 5 — At Madison, the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to down the 4A Mustangs.
Jayla Ross went 5-for-5 with three RBIs for Skyline (16-7) while Aidan Bellomy was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Sage Lewis hit a three-run homer.
Dacey Allen got the win in the circle for the Vikings.
Monday
NSM 8, Gaylesville 2 — At Higdon, Caybree Dobbins pitched a one hitter and North Sand Mountain allied from a 2-0 deficit to post the win.
Dobbins finished with 15 strikeouts in the circle.
Nady Poore went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Dobbins was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs for NSM, which got one hit each from Cloey Davenport, Shelby Preston, Chloe Johnson, Kinsey Barton, Koblie Bobo and Hallie Meeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.