Gus Hembree remembers having to tell Rhylee Bell and her parents that she could not run cross country at Pisgah.
The reason?
“She’s in third grade and was wanting to run,” Hembree said with a laugh. “I hated to tell her she couldn’t till she was in the seventh.”
Bell’s chance to run for Pisgah arrived four years later, and the 2022 Pisgah graduate just wrapped up a six-year cross country and track and field career for Hembree’s teams.
But her running days aren’t over. Bell has signed to run cross country for Gadsden State Community College.
Bell chose Gadsden State over on offer from Birmingham-Southern College and interest from the University of Mobile.
“Gadsden State is close (to home), paid for and I get to run,” Bell said. “(Gadsden State) Coach (Roseanna) Green’s been phenomenal in helping me out with questions and things like that.”
Bell’s love for running began at a young age.
“I’ve loved to run ever since I was little,” she said. “I was always asking to run. My parents let me run 5Ks and I loved it. I was asking to run (cross country) since I was in third grade. I finally got to. The competition and pushing yourself is what keeps me running.”
Bell helped Pisgah win numerous Jackson County and sectional titles, was the 2019 Jackson County Girls Cross Country champion and competed in the state cross country meet in all six of her seasons with the program. She did the same in track and field while competing in several different events throughout her career, mainly the long jump, triple jump, 400-meter run, 800-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay.
Bell also played on Pisgah’s 2021 and 2022 Class 2A girls basketball state championship winning teams.
Bell said she made many good memories during her high school career.
“I loved it. It let me challenge myself. Gus has been phenomenal. It’s given me new friends. I really enjoyed the family kind of atmosphere and just being around everyone. Gus, Robert Gibson and Lamar Hendricks were track coaches that were phenomenal, pushed me and encouraged me. Gus is a really good cross country and track coach. Coach E (Pisgah girls basketball coach Carey Ellison) was a big part, not necessarily with the running part of it, but with life lessons and things like that.”
Bell will be part of Gadsden State’s return to cross country. The school discontinued its program more than a decade ago before announcing last year it would restart its program.
Green said the six runners the Gadsden State women’s cross country signed this spring are laying the foundation for the program.
“Her times were excellent and she was a three-sport athlete, so it shows she good being on a team, good at handling multiple things and her grades are good,” Green said of Bell. “Our girls team has come together very well. They all have similar personalities, all their times are similar, so they can start out as a pack. (Bell is) a nice completer piece for our team.”
Bell said being a part of the program’s restart is “kind of cool. Wow’, you’re one of the six that got a scholarship.”
Hembree is happy to see Bell continue her running career and said he’s grateful for the contributions she made to Pisgah’s cross country and track and field programs.
“She finally got to be a seventh-grader and got to run,” Hembree said. “She’s been a part of a lot of success in cross country and track and she’s been a big part of that ever since her seventh-grade year. Running, leadership, she’s been big for us. Does a lot of things that don’t show up in the stat book, but things that have helped us be competitive year in and year out. Looking back at what she’s done individually and team-wise, she’s had a very, very good career and the fact that she gets to continue on at Gadsden State, it’s a good exclamation point on her career.”
