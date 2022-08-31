The North Sand Mountain volleyball team split a pair of matches during a tri-match at Collinsville on Monday.
NSM (5-3) swept the host team 25-21, 25-23 before falling in three sets to Gaston 23-25, 25-16, 15-11.
Against Gaston, Ashley Shrader recorded six kills, four aces, one block and three digs for the Bison while Ava Henson had seven digs and two aces, Cloey Davenport had two kills, two aces and two digs, Allie Butler had three kills, Kameron Patterson had one kill, two aces and five digs, Amber Shrader had two kills and two aces and Raygan Weldon had five digs.
Against Collinsville, Ashley Shrader recorded seven kills, five digs and one ace and Butler had five kills and one ace, Amber Shrader had one kill and six aces, Patterson had two kills and one ace, Davenport had two kills and four digs and Weldon and Henson had five digs each.
