Scottsboro High’s new head football coach, Cris Bell and the Scottsboro football program recently hosted a Moms Football Clinic during the Wildcats spring practice.
The intention of the clinic was to give moms/mother figures a better understanding of what their player does during the football season and create an opportunity for quality time spent together.
During the clinic, Scottsboro Quarterback Club president, Bradley Potter, spoke regarding ways to get involved for volunteering time and donations to help the SHS football program. Athletic trainer Preston Carlson discussed his role and how he is available for assistance whenever needed.
Jerrett Holley demonstrated defensive tackling techniques, and Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell explained Scottsboro offensive schemes.
The keynote speaker was Coach Jerry Elmore, “Lessons over 25+ years.’’
Jeff Young, NEFOA, spoke to moms about officiating high school football.
Each mother figure was provided with a special Moms’ Clinic Wildcat t-shirt.
The moms then joined their players outside on the football field to go through warm-ups and drills with the players in their position groups.
This was followed by a scrimmage game and a family picnic. Sponsors were Patrick Woosley Meat Market, GT Miller, Holder Farms, Foodland, Agape Baptist Church, Tennessee Valley Signs and Hardee’s.
