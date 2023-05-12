The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team achieved one of its preseason goals on Tuesday.
But achieving it did not come without some nervousness.
Scottsboro eked out a second-place finish in an ultra-competitive North 4 Sub-State Boys Golf Tournament at Silver Lakes Golf Course in Gadsden.
Scottsboro advanced to play in the AHSAA Class 5A Boys State Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grand Nationals Links Course on Monday and Tuesday (May 15-16) in Auburn.
The top-two teams advanced to state tournament, and Randolph won the sub-state title with a team score of 304. But two strokes separated the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers, with Scottsboro finishing with a team score of 320 to take second place while Southside (321) finished third and Alexandria (322) finished fourth.
“We knew going in it would be a super tight tournament but didn't expect it to be as tight as it was. There were some very intense moments waiting for the scores to come in,” said Scottsboro head coach Zack Perkins. “We underperformed in sub-state, but they did just enough to move on and we have an opportunity to compete for state championship. Our boys set a goal at the beginning of the year to get to the state tournament. I am super proud of the boys for reaching their goal. This sets the standard for our golf team and what is expected from here on out.”
It’s Scottsboro’s first state golf tournament appearance since the 2018 season.
Will Harrington shot a career-best 5-over par 77 to lead the Scottsboro effort. He finished eighth in the individual standings.
“Will Harrington fired off his best round in competitive golf play and shot a 75 (but had) a two-stroke penalty over a technicality (for a 77),” Perkins said.
Connor Hooper followed with a 6-over par 78 for the Wildcats while Greyson Widgeon shot an 82, Ethan Roberts an 83 and Buckner Anderson an 86.
“It was a total team effort,” Perkins said. “Every time we tee it up, our No. 1-5 seed can be the low scorer. That's a privilege that not a lot of high school teams have.”
North 2 Girls Sub-State — The Scottsboro varsity girls golf team’s season came to a close as it just missed advancing to the Class 4A-5A Girls State Golf Tournament.
The Wildcats turned in a fourth-place finish in the North 2 Girls Sub-State Tournament at the Twin Bridges Golf Course in Gadsden on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (266) finished 12 shots back of sub-state runner-up Alexandria, which along with sub-state champion Mars Hill Bible advanced to next week’s state tournament.
Abby Hambrick led the Scottsboro effort with a 7-over par 79. Kaitlyn Price followed with a 91 while Lilla Bell shot a 96 and Shelby Cooley shot a 102.
