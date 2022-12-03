Former NSM all-state guard Russ Marr scored a college career-high 50 points during Sewanee’s 108-100 overtime win over Covenant College on Tuesday.

Marr scored 38 points after halftime and made 17 of 22 shot attempts, including four 3-pointers, while sinking 12 foul shots in 43 minutes of action. The sophomore became the first Sewanee player to score 50 or more points in a game since the 2001-02 season. 

