Former NSM all-state guard Russ Marr scored a college career-high 50 points during Sewanee’s 108-100 overtime win over Covenant College on Tuesday.
Marr scored 38 points after halftime and made 17 of 22 shot attempts, including four 3-pointers, while sinking 12 foul shots in 43 minutes of action. The sophomore became the first Sewanee player to score 50 or more points in a game since the 2001-02 season.
Amazingly, Marr wasn’t even the game’s high scorer, as Covenant’s Promise Igbanu scored 51 points on 18-of-32 shooting.
Marr is currently leading the Southern Athletic Association in scoring at 24.7 points per game while shooting 56% from the field and 43% from the 3-point arc. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Pisgah alum commits to UNA — Former Pisgah softball standout Hannah Duncan announced on social media Nov. 25 that she has committed to UNA.
Duncan, who is currently a catcher for the Wallace State Community College softball program, plans to transfer to UNA following her sophomore season at Wallace State.
North Jackson alum earns all-conference honors — Cumberland University junior offensive lineman and former all-state North Jackson football player Ronaldo Marmolejo was named second-team All-Mid-South Conference for the 2022 season.
Marmolejo, who started the season at tackle before moving to left guard, helped the Cumberland offense average 23.3 points and 330.9 yards per game this past season.
Marmolejo was also selected to the Mid-South Conference Academic All-Conference Team. In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must be in their third term or fourth quarter.
Peek resigns Chattooga (Ga.) head-coaching post — A longtime Jackson County football coach recently resigned his head-coaching post at a northwest Georgia high school.
The Chattanooga-Times Free Press reported that Shawn Peek stepped down as head football coach at Chattooga High School in Summerville, Georgia on Nov. 21. Peek spent three seasons as the coach at Chattooga, going 9-21. The Indians, with 16 new starters, finished 2-8 this past season.
Prior to becoming the head coach at Chattooga, Peek had head- coaching tenures at North Sand Mountain (1991-98), Dade County-Georgia (2004), North Jackson (2008-12) and Pisgah (2103-14), before retiring in Alabama and serving as the defensive coordinator at South Pittsburg (Tennessee) from 2015-19. Peek’s career record is 106-99. He went 37-44 in from 1991-98 at NSM — Peek is NSM’s all-time winningest coach — before posting a 50-13 record with three region championships from 2008-12 at North Jackson. Peek also went 9-12 in 2013-14 at his alma mater, Pisgah. Peek served as Scottsboro’s defensive coordinator in 2005 and had two assistant coaching stints at North Jackson (1999-2003 and 2006-07).
Five AHSAA state football champions crowned — The Alabama High School Athletic Association crowned five football championships on Wednesday and Thursday during the AHSAA’s Super 7 Championships Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
On Wednesday, Auburn won the Girls Flag Football state championship with a 26-6 win over Oxford. Later that night, Thompson High School of Alabaster won its fourth straight Class 7A state championship by defeating Auburn 49-24.
On Thursday, St. James of Montgomery erased a 10-point halftime deficit by outscoring Piedmont 35-8 in the second half to win the Class 3A state championship. In Class 1A, Leroy won its first state championship since 2010 and its sixth overall — the previous five were in Class 2A — with a convincing 42-20 victory over Pickens County. In Class 5A, Ashton Ashburn ran for 281 yards and five touchdowns to lead Ramsay of Birmingham past Charles Henderson 41-20 for its second state title.
State champions for Class 2A, 4A and 6A were to be crowned on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.