For the second straight season, the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team held an area championship celebration on an opponent’s home court.
Second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Scottsboro used a 9-0 scoring run late in the fourth quarter to defeat top-seeded and No. 7 Guntersville 71-66 to claim the Class 5A Area 14 Tournament championship Friday night at Guntersville High School.
Scottsboro lost out on a chance to host the area tournament thanks to a new AHSAA tiebreaker, but the Wildcats took the floor Friday determined to get to play one last game at Hambrick Hall in the sub-regional round.
“We didn’t get to host our area (tournament), so we knew we had to win it so we could get one more game at home,” said Scottsboro senior Seth Whitmire.
Scottsboro (21-8) hosts Area 13 runner-up Boaz (18-12) in a Class 5A Northeast Sub-regional contest Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hambrick Hall.
The Scottsboro-Boaz winner advances to play either Springville or Southside in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Scottsboro, which won Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championships the previous two seasons, posted an area title three-peat for the first time in school history.
“It feels great,” said Scottsboro senior Tyson Sexton. “But the area championship, it’s not our only goal. We’re trying to get a blue map (state championship trophy). We’ve got to keep pushing and keep working because we’re not done yet.”
Senior Parker Bell finished with a team-high 21 points while Whitmire netted 17 and Sexton tallied 13 for the Wildcats, who also got nine from Ethan Roberts, four each from Kyle Wright and Jameson Gray and three from Jake Jones.
Brandon Fussell scored 22 points and Jackson Porch added 13 for Guntersville (23-7), which travels to play Area 13 champion Douglas in the sub-regional round.
Scottsboro had to work to post its second win at Guntersville of the season.
“It takes a lot of grit because every time you walk in here it’s a dog fight,” Sexton said. “We weathered the storm the whole game and got the job done.”
After Scottsboro raced out to a quick 8-0 lead, Guntersville countered with a 14-0 scoring run and ultimately held leads of 22-19 after one quarter and 35-29 at halftime.
Guntersville was in front 45-37 midway through the third quarter, but Scottsboro went on a 13-0 run, taking its first lead since the first quarter before Guntersville scored the last six points of the third quarter to lead 51-50 going into the fourth quarter. Scottsboro took a 60-57 lead on Jake Jones’ 3-pointer with 3:59 left, and Fussell answered 49 seconds later with a trey to tie the game at 60, Scottsboro followed with a 9-0 run over the next 1:35, getting a tough basket inside from Whitmire followed by a corner 3-pointer from Bell that put momentum squarely on Scottsboro’s side.
“The first half was not my best, and I wanted to play better. Glad I could hit that for the team,” said Bell, who scored 18 second-half points.
Bell scored again 29 seconds later on a floater in the lane before Sexton got behind Guntersville’s press for a layup after a look-ahead pass from Whitmire, giving Scottsboro a 69-60 advantage with 1:36 remaining. Guntersville cut the Wildcats’ lead to 69-66 with 13.4 seconds left, but Bell swished a pair of free throws with 10.4 second left to seal the win for Scottsboro.
“We didn’t have a good first half, but these guys found it within themselves to calm down and have a much better second half and find a way to win,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell, whose team improved to 2-1 against its area rival this season. “Winning is hard. Winning on someone else’s court is even harder, and to win an area championship on somebody’s is extremely hard. I’m just proud of the guys.”
“It’s a hard-fought win,” Parker Bell said. “This is the first step to get to where we want to get to.”
Whitmire said the Wildcats’ “experience showed” down the stretch.
"We’ve been in those tough situations and we keep growing from those,” Whitmire said. “I think it just showed what kind of team we are. We can play anywhere.”
The next place Scottsboro plays is at Hambrick Hall.
“Glad to get to go back home and play one more time there this season,” Jason Bell said. “Those three seniors (Parker Bell, Tyson Sexton and Whitmire) deserve it. Everyone else deserves it too, but those three seniors, they’ve been a part of three straight area championships and they deserve a packed house. It’s going to be special.”
