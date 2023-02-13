The Scottsboro bench

The Scottsboro bench celebrates a 3-pointer from Parker Bell (front) during Scottsboro’s game-deciding 9-0 scoring run late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 71-66 Class 5A Area 14 Tournament championship game win at Guntersville.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

For the second straight season, the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team held an area championship celebration on an opponent’s home court.

Second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Scottsboro used a 9-0 scoring run late in the fourth quarter to defeat top-seeded and No. 7 Guntersville 71-66 to claim the Class 5A Area 14 Tournament championship Friday night at Guntersville High School.

